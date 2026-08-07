LONGER Debuts ePrint Global Pre-Orders, Expanding Desktop UV Printing with True 3D Texture Technology

LONGER has announced the global pre-order launch of its latest innovation, the LONGER ePrint, a next-generation desktop UV printer designed to bring industrial-inspired printing capabilities to creators, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LONGER has announced the global pre-order launch of its latest innovation, the LONGER ePrint, a next-generation desktop UV printer designed to bring industrial-inspired printing capabilities to creators, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses. Guided by its vision of "Creative Tools for Everyone," the company aims to make advanced digital manufacturing more practical and accessible through a compact, all-in-one production platform.

At the heart of the ePrint is the world's first dual-head desktop UV architecture, which combines multiple printing technologies into a single machine. Beyond traditional flat-surface UV printing, the system introduces True 3D Textured UV Printing, allowing users to create full-color embossed designs with relief heights of up to 15 mm for products that are both visually striking and tactile.

An All-in-One Solution for Modern Custom Manufacturing

Producing customized products often requires several specialized machines to accommodate different materials and workflows. Businesses typically rely on separate systems for UV printing, textile decoration, transfer production, and finishing processes, increasing both equipment costs and operational complexity.

The LONGER ePrint streamlines these workflows by integrating UV, DTF, DTG, UV DTF printing capabilities into one desktop platform. Users can seamlessly transition between rigid substrates, fabrics, and transfer films while exploring textured effects previously associated with industrial production equipment.

By combining multiple production methods within a single system, ePrint enables creators to simplify operations while expanding the types of products they can manufacture.

Advanced Technology Designed for Everyday Use

LONGER developed the ePrint to deliver professional production quality without sacrificing ease of use. Whether users are launching a small creative business or operating an established print studio, the printer offers an intuitive workflow supported by industrial-level performance.

Highlights include:

Industry-First Dual-Head Desktop UV Design featuring dual printheads and 12 ink channels to improve production efficiency over conventional single-head desktop UV printers.

Integrated 4-in-1 Printing Platform supporting UV, UV DTF, DTG, and DTF workflows across a wide variety of materials.

True 3D Textured UV Printing capable of generating vibrant embossed graphics with relief heights reaching 15 mm.

Commercial-Grade Image Quality with resolutions up to 1440 DPI and G7-calibrated color accuracy for consistent professional output.

Enhanced Creative Finishing Options, including gloss varnish, textured surfaces, hot foil decoration, lenticular effects, and an expanding collection of artistic texture presets.

Created for Designers, Businesses, and Makers

The versatility of the ePrint allows it to support a wide range of creative and commercial applications.

Creative studios can produce dimensional artwork, premium packaging, decorative wall pieces, luxury phone cases, signage, and textured consumer products that offer a more immersive visual and tactile experience.

Customization businesses benefit from consolidating several production technologies into one compact machine, reducing equipment investment while increasing manufacturing flexibility across rigid materials, textiles, and specialty applications.

Independent makers and entrepreneurs gain access to professional-quality production capabilities through an intuitive desktop solution, making it easier to transform creative concepts into market-ready products or expand existing businesses.

For promotional product manufacturers and brand merchandise suppliers, ePrint enables the production of premium corporate gifts, retail packaging, branded merchandise, and marketing materials enhanced with embossed textures and specialty decorative finishes.

LONGER ePrint Printer in action.

More Possibilities from a Single Production Platform

Instead of managing multiple dedicated systems, users can complete UV printing, UV DTF transfers, DTG apparel printing, DTF production, textured relief printing, and decorative finishing within one integrated workflow.

This flexible production approach helps businesses shorten production cycles, diversify product offerings, improve operational efficiency, and explore new revenue opportunities across industries ranging from personalized gifts and home décor to fashion, branding, and commercial printing.

Global Pre-Order Details

The LONGER ePrint is available for global pre-order from August 4 through September 10, 2026.

Pre-Order Pricing

ePrint SE (Single-Head Edition) : US$1,699 Pre-Order Price / US$2,499 MSRP

ePrint (Dual-Head Edition) : US$2,499 Pre-Order Price / US$3,299 MSRP

Customers who place orders during the pre-order campaign can also apply the promotional code "ePrint5" at checkout to receive an additional 5% discount.

Further details regarding regional availability, optional accessories, and shipping schedules will be released through LONGER's official communication channels.

About LONGER

LONGER develops digital fabrication technologies that make professional manufacturing tools more accessible to creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses worldwide. Its product portfolio spans laser engraving, 3D printing, and UV printing solutions, all designed to simplify creative production without compromising professional performance. Through continuous innovation, LONGER remains committed to helping more people turn ideas into high-quality products with confidence.

Media Contact

Kitty ouyang, Longer, 1 (888) 575-9099, [email protected], http://longer.net/

SOURCE Longer