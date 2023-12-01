Longevity Expert Dr. Paul Savage Announces the New "Longevity Report."

"Longevity Report was created to educate the public and assist those interested in optimizing their health for as long as they live," says Dr. Savage. Post this

The basic longevity quiz is available at no charge. It provides a person's projected lifespan based on family history, lifestyle, and current health. For more in-depth information, everyone can order their full-featured Longevity Report with personalized testing and therapy recommendations based on their answers.

The full Longevity Report is available for $10 for a limited time. Use the code HALFOFF after completing the longevity quiz.

"It seems that everyone is at least curious about their current health, risk factors, and estimated longevity," says MDLifespan Founder and CEO Dr. Paul Savage. "Answers to the longevity quiz are entered into an algorithm which generates a 'longevity score,' a projected life expectancy number based on their health habits, family history, social activity and more."

Dr Savage told MailOnline: 'I designed the Longevity Score as a method of inspiring people to evaluate the impact of their environment, lifestyle, and the impact of their family history on their longevity."

According to the MailOnline article, the "average life expectancy for men is 79 in the UK and 73 in the US, while women are expected to live until 83 in the UK and 79 in the US."

A second article, in the New York Post, featuring comments by Dr. Savage and links to the Longevity Report page on our website. As quoted in the article, "I want people to use this score so that they can take actions to help boost their health and their longevity,"

Dr. Savage told the New York Post: "As my grandfather says, 'If you don't look, then you will not see it, and if you don't measure, then you cannot fix it,'"

"With this top-tier news coverage, we are experiencing the largest volume of traffic since launching the MDLifespan website," says Dr. Savage.

"Longevity Report was created to educate the public and assist those interested in optimizing their health for as long as they live," says Dr. Savage. "For example, if a person says they are 20 years old, 5' 10" and 150 lbs. and responds to every question with the optimal answer, their score would be 100."

"Of the questions included in the questionnaire, some answers can reduce your score considerably," says Dr. Savage. "For example, sitting (aka the new smoking), the number of vegetables consumed per day, fasting (time between meals), smoking, heavy drinking, and family history reduce the score from between 2 to 6 years each."

The basic Longevity Report questionnaire with results showing estimated lifespan is available online at no charge. For a limited time, the full-featured Longevity Report can be ordered for just $10.

