Longevity Health Achieves Membership Milestone - Exceeds 10,000 Members

Longevity employs a unique partnership approach with skilled nursing facility operators via a transparent value-based model that incentivizes facilities to improve quality of care and the member experience. Longevity collaborates with facilities to provide comprehensive care that addresses the medical, social and emotional needs of members who reside there, vulnerable individuals with multiple complex conditions.

The company deploys specially trained care teams made up of advanced practice clinicians, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, plus medical directors, pharmacy experts, medical assistants and other professionals. The teams engage facility leaders and clinical staff, as well as primary care physicians, specialists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts, social workers and family members to create and implement coordinated care plans.

Special Needs Plans are Medicare Advantage plans that combine all the benefits of Original Medicare (Parts A and B) with prescription drug coverage (Part D) and are designed for members with special needs or characteristics, e.g., living in long-term care facilities or senior living communities and/or dual eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid. Longevity Health provides ISNP beneficiaries with all the benefits of Original Medicare, Part D prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, podiatry and hearing, plus region-specific benefits such as telehealth, therapeutic music and companion services. "We are very pleased with this major milestone and look forward to a successful 2025 of new markets, new partnerships, enhanced clinical models, and a series of additional innovations to best serve the needs of our members," Lerer concluded.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

