Longevity Health Achieves Status as Nation's Fastest-Growing ISNP

"Our growth is a testament to our demonstrated clinical outcomes, our ability to enable our SNF partners' to succeed in value-based care, and to the tireless efforts of our team to improve the health and experience of those members we are privileged to serve" said René Lerer, chief executive officer for Longevity.

"With CMS' goal to ensure all Medicare recipients are in a value-based model by 2030 and the ever-increasing need to create enhanced partnerships with payers as Medicare Advantage penetration rates exceed 50%, the Longevity Health partnership model is best positioned to enable SNF operators to be successful in this future environment" said Marc Hudak, chief growth officer and IPA business lead for Longevity.

Longevity employs a unique partnership approach with skilled nursing facility operators via a transparent value-based model that rewards facilities for improving quality of care and member experience. It collaborates with SNFs and other senior living communities to provide comprehensive care that addresses the medical, social and emotional needs of members who reside there, typically vulnerable individuals with multiple complex conditions.

The company's model of care focuses on treating in place and avoiding unnecessarily transferring members to the hospital, away from the familiarity and security of their community. A key feature of the model is the use of dedicated advance practice providers who work on-site in the facility and play an active role in coordinating care with other providers.

Longevity's specially trained care teams include nurse practitioners and physician assistants, plus medical directors, pharmacy experts, medical assistants, member advocates and other professionals. In addition to providing direct care to members, the teams collaborate with facility leaders and clinical staff, as well as primary care physicians, specialists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts, social workers and family members to create and implement coordinated care plans.

In addition to its on-site clinical team, Longevity's ISNPs provide all the benefits of Original Medicare, Part D prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, podiatry and hearing, plus region-specific benefits such as telehealth, therapeutic music and companion services.

Individuals who have Medicare Parts A and B and reside in or are expected to reside in a participating nursing facility for 90 days or more are eligible to join a Longevity ISNP.

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs. It currently operates in 11 states.

