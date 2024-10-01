Longevity Health and Infinity Healthcare Launch Multi-state, Value-based Joint Venture

"Our new venture with Infinity's client facilities speaks to the strength of the reputation we have earned in the service of that mission and the value that our partners place in our clinical expertise." - Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. Post this

"Longevity's mission is to build meaningful partnerships that deliver and enable exceptional care for vulnerable seniors in skilled nursing facilities and other senior settings, said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. "Our new venture with Infinity's client facilities speaks to the strength of the reputation we have earned in the service of that mission and the value that our partners place in our clinical expertise."

"Longevity's expertise in caring for the skilled nursing facility population, as well as its commitment to a true collaboration based on shared values and transparency, were key to our establishing this new relationship," said Michael Blisko, CEO of Infinity. "We know that, with Longevity's dedicated clinicians working alongside each facility, Longevity and the facility can deliver outstanding care and improved outcomes for the facilities' enrolled members and peace of mind for their loved ones."

Longevity deploys a unique partnership approach with skilled nursing facility operators via a transparent value-based model that enhances the quality of care and the member experience. Longevity collaborates with facilities to provide comprehensive care that addresses the medical, social and emotional needs of members who reside there, vulnerable individuals with multiple complex conditions.

As part of its partnership with Infinity's client facilities, Longevity will deploy specially trained care teams made up of advanced practice clinicians, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, plus medical directors, pharmacy experts, medical assistants and other professionals. The teams will engage facility leaders and clinical staff, as well as primary care physicians, specialists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts, social workers and family members to create and implement coordinated care plans.

Special Needs Plans are Medicare Advantage plans that combine all the benefits of Original Medicare (Parts A and B) with prescription drug coverage (Part D) and are designed for members with special needs or characteristics, e.g., living in long-term care facilities or senior living communities and/or dual eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (ISNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

About Infinity Healthcare

Infinity Healthcare Consulting provides consulting services to over 80 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in six states. We assist the facilities so they can meet the needs of the residents, families and communities in which they serve with compassion and care.

Media Contact

Sunita Rao-Fogt, Longevity Health, 1 630.437.1096, [email protected], longevityhealthplan.com

SOURCE Longevity Health