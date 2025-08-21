Longevity Holistic Wellness Opens New Coworking Space Exclusively for Counselors and Therapists in Whitefish Bay

"We created Longevity Mindspace to be more than just an office—it's a supportive community where mental health professionals can thrive," said Mary Muhammad, Co-Founder of Longevity Mindspace. "Our goal is to provide a private, and professional home for their practice." Post this

"We created Longevity Mindspace to be more than just an office space—it's a supportive community where mental health professionals can thrive," said Mary Muhammad CEO, Co-founder of Longevity Mindspace. "The high cost and administrative burden of a traditional office can be a huge barrier for practitioners. Our goal is to remove those obstacles, providing a peaceful, private, and professional home for their practice right here in a beautiful and convenient location."

The space is designed to support both established and new practitioners. The flexible credit-based system and an all-inclusive daily rate offer a cost-effective solution for anyone from part-time counselors to full-time therapists. The location was chosen for its accessibility and tranquil surroundings, providing a safe and inviting atmosphere for both practitioners and their clients.

