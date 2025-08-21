Longevity Holistic Wellness Opens New Coworking Space Exclusively for Counselors and Therapists in Whitefish Bay

New Coworking Space for Therapist
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longevity Mindspace, a new coworking space designed exclusively for mental health professionals, officially opens its doors today in the heart of Whitefish Bay. The facility offers a flexible, confidential, and fully equipped environment for counselors, therapists, and practitioners seeking a professional setting to build and grow their private practices without the high costs and commitments of a traditional office lease.
Situated at 121 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 near Lake Michigan, Longevity Mindspace provides private offices, group therapy rooms, and essential amenities tailored to the needs of the mental health community. The innovative model allows practitioners to book space by the hour or through tiered membership plans, including virtual office options. Each membership provides access to essential services like high-speed Wi-Fi, mail handling, and a professional, sound-insulated environment, allowing therapists to focus entirely on their clients.
"We created Longevity Mindspace to be more than just an office space—it's a supportive community where mental health professionals can thrive," said Mary Muhammad CEO, Co-founder of Longevity Mindspace. "The high cost and administrative burden of a traditional office can be a huge barrier for practitioners. Our goal is to remove those obstacles, providing a peaceful, private, and professional home for their practice right here in a beautiful and convenient location."
The space is designed to support both established and new practitioners. The flexible credit-based system and an all-inclusive daily rate offer a cost-effective solution for anyone from part-time counselors to full-time therapists. The location was chosen for its accessibility and tranquil surroundings, providing a safe and inviting atmosphere for both practitioners and their clients.
