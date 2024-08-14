Longevity15™ Powered by Fatty15®: Bringing Human Healthy Aging Advancements to Support Long-Term Wellness for Dogs

Pets Best Life and Seraphina Therapeutics partner to launch a groundbreaking new C15:0 supplement to support cellular health and extend quality of life for dogs.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At this week's SuperZoo New Product Showcase, America's largest pet trade show previewing the most innovative and life changing products for companion animals, Pets Best Life and Seraphina Therapeutics excitedly announced the launch of Longevity15™ powered by fatty15®, a pioneering supplement designed to help support healthy aging in dogs. This innovative product harnesses the power of fatty15®'s pure and patented C15:0 ingredient, which targets and slows biological mechanisms of aging and offers a natural solution to aid in protecting cells and enhancing your dog's quality of life.

The Future of Healthy Aging for Dogs Starts Now

Like humans, aging in dogs is often accompanied by a decline in cellular function, which triggers inflammatory pathways and oxidative stress, leading to age-related conditions. These aging processes are driven by biological mechanisms that are shared amongst all mammals, making discoveries in one species relevant to the other. Unlike conventional canine health products, Longevity15™ powered by fatty15® is designed to address the root causes of aging, helping dogs age more gracefully while maintaining their vitality and health.

"Longevity15 is about more than just adding years to your dog's life; it's about ensuring those years are filled with energy, comfort, and joy," said Joe Roetheli, PhD & pet treat innovator and President of Pet's Best Life. "With fatty15's pure and science-backed C15:0 ingredient, we're now extending our existing focus on longevity by also offering a natural way to promote cellular health and resilience, giving dogs the best chance to thrive as they age."

Targeting the Biological Mechanisms of Aging

At the heart of Longevity15™ is fatty15's award-winning pure C15:0 ingredient (also called pentadecanoic acid). Peer-reviewed studies have shown that fatty15 helps strengthen and stabilize cell membranes by 80%, helps to decrease over 18 normal inflammatory pathways, and helps combat oxidative stress by 45%—key factors that help contribute to more healthy aging in mammals. By supporting these fundamental aspects of cellular health, extensive studies have shown that the fatty15 ingredient in Longevity15™ helps to support liver and cardiovascular health, glucose metabolism, red blood cell health and healthy joints, keeping dogs active, comfortable, and healthy longer.

Recent clinical trials have demonstrated that fatty15 for humans, can effectively combat Cellular Fragility Syndrome, a condition where weakened cell membranes make cells susceptible to accelerated aging. By strengthening cell membranes, C15:0 helps maintain cellular integrity, thereby supporting healthy aging overall health.

Enhancing Quality of Life

The goal of Longevity15™ powered by fatty15® is to enhance the quality of life for dogs as they age. By targeting the underlying causes of aging, this groundbreaking supplement helps to maintain physical and mental well-being, allowing dogs to enjoy overall good quality of life into their golden years.

"As a veterinary epidemiologist, the similarities underlying aging, including changes to cellular health, inflammatory pathways, and oxidative stress, are clear. This gives us an opportunity to help both people and their best furry friends," says Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, DVM, MPH, and co-founder of Seraphina Therapeutics. "What excites me about bringing fatty15's pure C15:0 to the dog world via Longevity15 is the potential to support healthy aging in dogs in the same way we are seeing benefits in humans. With Longevity15™ powered by fatty15®, we're truly enhancing the quality of years by addressing the root drivers of aging at the cellular level."

About Seraphina Therapeutics. Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Dr. Venn-Watson's discoveries on the importance of C15:0, which were made while helping to continually improve the health of aging dolphins, is a featured TEDx talk. Fatty15® has been awarded the 2024 Overall Supplement of the Year by Mindful Awards, is a 2024 FastCompany World Changing Idea in Wellness, and a top 2024 Healthy Aging Ingredient by NutraIngredients. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

For media requests contact [email protected]

About Pets Best Life, LLC

Pet's Best Life is an innovative pet treat company with its dog-loving personnel addressing and providing solutions for key issues facing dogs. Yummy Combs® dog treats are patented, possess 10 'FIRSTS' in the pet treat arena, plus offer 100 benefits/attributes for a healthier, safer, happier, and extended life. In clinical tests, Yummy Combs® improved breath 45% and removed over 25% tartar in 60-day clinical studies. It is the first dog treat clinically proven to actually remove tartar from teeth based on its revolutionary 360° flossing, scraping, and scrubbing around the teeth to the gum line to deter tartar and thus the harboring of bacteria and plaque–precursors to dangerous gum disease; it also is tested for hardness to deter broken teeth. Studies document that 80% of dogs over the age of three (est 50 million in the USA) have gum disease which allows 'bad guy' organisms to travel to and damage vital organs with devastating results. Studies also document that over 50% of dogs over the age of 2 (est 40 million dogs) are overweight; Yummy Combs® is formulated for dogs delivering 44% superior quality protein and under 7% starch. Two or more years of a dog's life can be sacrificed by it being overweight! Furthermore, Yummy Combs® possesses 4 advanced safety features to deter gulping and obstructions–a many decades-long serious issues. After a vote by 40,000 on-line shoppers, Yummy Combs® became the 2024 DogTreat Product of the Year, has won 4 other innovation of the year awards, and was featured twice on cable TV's World's Greatest . . . (pet treat). The founders previously conceived and commercialized Greenies® which was the impetus for the Pet Dental Category in pet specialty stores and marketed Pill Pockets®–both the top selling treats in their category in pet specialty stores for at least 17 consecutive years. Pet's Best Life is now adding a new division for Longevity15 to further help advance the welfare and life of dogs–and later other mammal companion animals. Pet's Best Life is committed to provide a portion of profits to assist programs for pets and dolphins. For more info visit: petsbestlife.com

For media requests, contact [email protected]

