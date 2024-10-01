Longhorn Investments expands in the Southeast with the arrival of SkyBeam Capital

This merger is a significant step forward in our mission to support our customers in achieving their investment goals by combining the strengths of Longhorn Investments and SkyBeam Capital. Post this

Enhanced Customer Service: By merging the best practices and teams from both companies, borrowers focused on property flipping and value-add renovations will benefit from a more streamlined lending process. With fast response times, personalized support, and an experienced team centered on borrower success, the merged entity is poised to deliver superior service levels.

Innovative Technology: With an emphasis on efficiency, borrowers will

have access to advanced online tools, simplified loan application processes, and quick approval times. This ensures that real estate investors can secure funding promptly to capitalize on local market opportunities.

Greater Accessibility: The expanded 10-state geographic service network will ensure borrowers have access to private lending solutions whenever and however they need them, whether online or in person. This increased accessibility reinforces Longhorn's and SkyBeam Capital's commitment to being dependable partners for those pursuing property investments and renovations.

Commitment to Excellence

This merger represents a promise to maintain the high standards that borrowers have come to expect from both Longhorn and SkyBeam. By combining their expertise, the newly merged enterprise is dedicated to providing a borrower-centric experience, focusing on the unique needs of real estate investors and professional flippers.

"We are thrilled to bring together the strengths of Longhorn and SkyBeam," said Michael L. Hoffman, CEO of Longhorn Investments. "This merger is a significant step forward in our mission to support our customers in achieving their investment goals."

"Longhorn's strong leadership, cultural fit, organic growth, and its long record of performance were critical factors in our union," said Mark Fikse, Founder of SkyBeam Capital. "We are excited for our team to join Mike Hoffman and the entire Longhorn team."

About Longhorn Investments and SkyBeam Capital

Longhorn Investments and SkyBeam Capital have long been recognized as leaders in private lending, known for their dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative financial solutions. With a focus on borrowers in the property investment and renovation market, this merger sets a new standard in the industry, strengthening the overall organization with improved processes, an expanded team, and a larger capital base to more readily serve borrowers.

Media Contact

Michael L. Hoffman, Longhorn Investments, 1 (877) 420-7346, [email protected], https://www.longhorninvestments.com

Jeremiah Garza, Longhorn Investments, 1 (877) 420-7346, [email protected], https://www.longhorninvestments.com

SOURCE Longhorn Investments