Longtime Aspire Resident's Recovery Shows Why Accessible, Community Homes Matter.

"When Sandra sets her mind to do something, there's nothing that's going to stop her," said Edwina, an Aspire team member. Post this

Her story shows why accessible community homes are not only a design issue. They are a community-based support strategy that helps adults with disabilities age safely, preserve daily routines, and remain connected to the relationships that make a house feel like home.

Sandra's 40-Year Journey

For Sandra, Aspire's accessible home remodel has provided more than physical updates. It helped preserve the rhythm of daily life: familiar housemates, trusted support, safer movement through her home, and continued connection to the community she has known for nearly four decades.

Accessible community homes allow adults with disabilities to remain in the communities they call home while receiving support that adapts as needs change. The renovated layout helps Sandra feel safer, more secure, and more connected as her mobility, health, and safety needs continue to evolve.

A Homecoming Worth Celebrating

When Sandra returned home after rehabilitation, her housemates and Aspire staff welcomed her with cheers, clapping, and visible joy. The moment reflected the deep relationships that make Aspire community homes so meaningful: home is not only where someone lives, but where they are known, supported, and celebrated through every stage of life.

"When Sandra sets her mind to do something, there's nothing that's going to stop her," said Edwina, an Aspire team member. "I have not seen her give up on anything. I've just seen her get stronger and stronger each and every day."

Why Accessible, Community-Based Housing Matters

Sandra's recovery comes as accessible housing remains an urgent national priority for adults with disabilities and older adults. The CDC reports1 that more than one in four U.S. adults has some type of disability, underscoring the importance of communities built for everyone, accessible spaces, and services that support full participation. The Administration for Community Living2 notes that many older adults and people with disabilities need accessible, affordable housing as well as connections to supportive services to live stably in the community.

Aspire Community Homes provide long-term accommodations, with trained support professionals helping residents build independence, shared responsibility, and meaningful relationships. Through Community Homes in Chicago's northern and western suburbs, Aspire helps adults with disabilities live with friends, build routines, participate in household responsibilities, and stay rooted in community life.

Sandra's experience connects a powerful personal recovery story with a broader community need: safe, accessible living environments that preserve dignity and independence. Her journey is a reminder that a safe place to call home is about more than a roof overhead. It is about the relationships, supports, and community connections that help people build confidence, maintain independence, and pursue a future filled with possibilities.

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About Aspire

Aspire's mission is to connect people with disabilities to ever-greater possibilities for learning, jobs, and safe places to call home. Aspire programs focus on life and career skills for adults with developmental disabilities. Offered throughout Chicagoland, surrounding suburbs, Southeast Wisconsin, and virtually, Aspire works with people with disabilities to connect them to community homes, enrichment activities, life skills coaching, and job support and training. Aspire's shared purpose is to be an ally to people with disabilities, working together to pursue greater possibilities—and create better communities in the process. To learn more about Aspire's Community Homes and how Aspire supports adults with disabilities in safe, community-based settings, visit AspireChicago.com.

Media Contact

Aspire Communications Team, Aspire of Illinois, 1 (708) 483-0136, [email protected], https://aspirechicago.com/

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SOURCE Aspire of Illinois