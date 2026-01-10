Longtime criminal defense lawyer and civic leader Adam Frankel joins Rossen Law Firm as Senior Criminal Defense Lawyer in South Florida

I saw how quickly one moment could threaten someone's job, family, and freedom, and how much a strong defense could change the outcome. I chose criminal defense to give good people a fair fight and a second chance. Post this

"Adam is exactly the kind of lawyer and person we want on our team and in our family," said Adam Rossen, founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm. "He brings steady courtroom leadership, incredible real-world judgment, and a deep commitment to doing what's right for clients. When you combine that with his public service and leadership experience, it makes our firm stronger in every way."

Frankel said joining Rossen Law Firm was a natural next step in a career devoted to helping people through some of the most stressful moments of their lives.

"My first years as an Assistant Public Defender shaped how I see this work," Frankel said. "I saw how quickly one moment could threaten someone's job, family, and freedom, and how much a strong defense could change the outcome. I chose criminal defense to give good people a fair fight and a second chance. At Rossen Law Firm, I'm proud to be part of a team that truly lives that mission every day."

Known for his calm presence and practical problem-solving, Frankel believes great defense work is both legal and human. He is recognized for bringing steady judgment, clear communication, and relentless preparation to every file.

In addition to his criminal defense work, Frankel has a distinguished record of public service and leadership. He has served multiple terms on the Delray Beach City Commission, including service as Vice-Mayor, and has held key roles on various public boards and committees.

Frankel is also a frequent speaker at public fund and finance conferences in the U.S. and internationally, bringing a unique understanding of governance, oversight, and financial stewardship to his role as a criminal defense attorney.

"Adam's blend of courtroom experience, public service, and board-level leadership is rare," Rossen added. "Our clients benefit from a lawyer who not only knows the criminal justice system, but who has also been trusted for years to make decisions that impact entire communities and millions of dollars in public funds."

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal and DUI defense firm dedicated to helping good people when bad things happen so they can achieve their best future. Founded by former prosecutor Adam Rossen, the firm provides personalized, strategic defense in cases ranging from DUI and domestic violence to serious felonies and complex, high-stakes criminal matters. With offices in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach, the Rossen Law Firm is committed to defending your tomorrow.

