Longtime Cummins Exec Launches DEAF Athletic: Safer Performancewear for Athletes that are d/Deaf or Hard of Hearing

With millions worldwide identifying as d/Deaf or HOH, the values-based apparel brand aims to help athletes engage in their sports more safely while building community and understanding.
CHARLEVOIX, Mich., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DEAF AthleticTM, a performancewear brand creating safety-first apparel and accessories for individuals that are d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing, announced the drop of its new apparel line this month. The Amplifier Tee ($59) and the Reverb Tank ($55) are available in men's and women's sizes, designed in "highest-contrast colors for next-level safety." The new styles are the latest from DEAF Athletic, which launched earlier this year on World Hearing Day with its Runner's Cap ($33).
Founded by Dennis Heathfield, a former executive at Cummins who retired after three decades in leadership positions, the brand is a long time coming—and fulfills a personal need: "There have been many times I've felt excluded or not able to fully be myself because I couldn't hear well enough (even with my aids). I've often wondered how people observing me in those moments may have changed the way they thought about me. And when training or competing in sports without my aids, I've had more than a few near-misses… being surprised (and shaken) by a vehicle or another bike, runner or skier overtaking me from behind. Those experiences were the catalyst for DEAF Athletic, a brand driving inclusion, understanding and safer activity."
Headquartered in Charlevoix, Michigan, where Heathfield lives, the brand is on a mission to strengthen the d/Deaf & HOH Community and expand it with new allies globally, all the while giving back to the planet: "Our products are designed with earth-friendly materials like HeiQ Mint," he says. "We only use net-zero packaging materials and responsible shipping, and a portion of our proceeds will be pledged to community partners such as 1% for the Planet, the USA Deaf Sports Federation, the Global Foundation for Children with Hearing Loss, and the A.G. Bell, Association for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing."
Currently, DEAF Athletic products are available for purchase online at deafathletic.com and in select brick-and-mortar stores, like Charlevoix Running Company. The brand plans to participate in vendor expos at upcoming marathon events throughout the Midwest, including the Mill Race Marathon in Columbus, IN, on September 26th, and the Detroit Free Press Marathon, in Detroit, MI, on October 17 and 18th.
For more information, head to deafathletic.com and follow @deafathletic on Instagram.
