Longtime Cummins Exec Launches DEAF Athletic: Safer Performancewear for Athletes that are d/Deaf or Hard of Hearing

DEAF Athletic offers next-level, safety-obsessed performancewear, made by and for those in the d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community. And everybody else, too.

Headquartered in Charlevoix, Michigan, where Heathfield lives, the brand is on a mission to strengthen the d/Deaf & HOH Community and expand it with new allies globally, all the while giving back to the planet: "Our products are designed with earth-friendly materials like HeiQ Mint," he says. "We only use net-zero packaging materials and responsible shipping, and a portion of our proceeds will be pledged to community partners such as 1% for the Planet, the USA Deaf Sports Federation, the Global Foundation for Children with Hearing Loss, and the A.G. Bell, Association for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing."

Currently, DEAF Athletic products are available for purchase online at deafathletic.com and in select brick-and-mortar stores, like Charlevoix Running Company. The brand plans to participate in vendor expos at upcoming marathon events throughout the Midwest, including the Mill Race Marathon in Columbus, IN, on September 26th, and the Detroit Free Press Marathon, in Detroit, MI, on October 17 and 18th.

For more information, head to deafathletic.com and follow @deafathletic on Instagram.

Dennis Heathfield, DEAF Athletic

