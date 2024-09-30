Longtime Hospice Nurse Shares Lessons She's Learned From Patients

"As I look back on every experience with my families," said Martin, "I have learned so much about life, living, and death. I have learned that caring for someone is a true honor, and being with them in the hard times brings a peace that nothing can surpass." Post this

"As I look back on every experience with my families," said Martin, "I have learned so much about life, living, and death. I have learned that caring for someone is a true honor, and being with them in the hard times brings a peace that nothing can surpass."

Besides being a longtime hospice nurse, Martin has delivered numerous presentations to nursing homes and the public about how to prepare for death. She is also involved in prison ministry and women's mentorship programs within her church.

"God has been with me all through my hospice journey," said Martin, "and I felt that these stories needed to be shared with the world so that the stigma of death is lessened, and the glory of God when we are dying is honored."

"Everyone Dies: Journey of a Hospice Nurse"

By Karen Martin, BSN

ISBN: 9798385017102 (softcover); 9798385017096 (hardcover); 9798385017089 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Karen Martin, BSN has been a hospice nurse for more than twenty-five years. She has delivered numerous presentations to nursing homes and the public about how to prepare for death. She is also involved in prison ministry and women's mentorship programs within her church. One of her greatest loves is spending time with her grandchildren and following them in all their activities. She is married and has two children. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838870-everyone-dies

