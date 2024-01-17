Longtime Nurse Hopes to Demystify and Humanize Cancer for Patients, Loved Ones and Caregivers

"I hope to provide a unique, different voice about cancer from someone who worked on the front line everyday with patients, their families and loved ones, plus the oncologists caring for the patients. Post this

Written for patients, families, loved ones and caregivers, Novak lets them know that a diagnosis doesn't have to be paralyzing, and how to be empowered throughout the journey, along with providing a better understanding of clinical trials and cancer research.

"Cancer is a word no one wants to hear, but the cancer of today is different from the cancer of even five years ago," said Novak. "I hope to provide a unique, different voice about cancer from someone who worked on the front line everyday with patients, their families and loved ones, plus the oncologists caring for the patients. I also traveled my own journey when my mother was diagnosed with lymphoma".

Novak was a cancer research nurse at a major comprehensive cancer center where she was primarily responsible for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trials. Patients considered for these types of trials had advanced disease and had usually exhausted all other options available to them. Her job was to guide patients through the trial and be their voice and advocate as well as a professional and ethical researcher.

"I worked with my patients to instill a sincere sense of hope, and offered them truth, peace, courage, strength, faith and love," said Novak. "I was also a safe place for them to share their grief, fears, tears and anger. I was able to share my own experiences, passion, values, and love in a way that had never been possible for me before."

"4 Paths of Cancer: A Journey Through Myths, Grief, Hope, Love"

By Terry Novak RN

ISBN: 9781665745598 (softcover); 9781665745604 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Terry Novak became a Registered Nurse in 1977. In 1986, she transitioned into medical equipment sales, and started her own company. She returned to nursing in 2006, eventually becoming a cancer research nurse at a major comprehensive cancer center where she was primarily responsible for Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trials. Novak is now retired and resides in Bernalillo, N.M.

