Longtime Radio Broadcaster Mark Jeffrey Joins Team at Dave Pratt's Marketing Agency Star Worldwide Networks

"We are extremely excited to bring on another well-known and respected media pro," said Founder of Star Worldwide Networks Dave Pratt. "Even more, Mark is a fresh, forward thinker who realizes the new media front windshield is much larger than the small rear-view mirror of radio."

As Project Manager at Star Worldwide Networks, Jeffrey will be bringing his 30+ years in radio broadcasting and experience as an executive, podcast creator, consultant, public speaker and general connector of people, to not only grow the roster of podcasts on the network, but also work hand-in-hand with Business Director Annarose Quinn to help clientele on the development and implementation of advertising, social media and digital campaigns.

"I jumped at the chance at working with Dave and his team. His passion for helping people level up their message is contagious and aligns perfectly with my own values and goals," said Jeffrey. "As a former executive at a big radio company, I had the honor of helping hundreds of amazing broadcasters bring their A-game to listeners everywhere and Star Worldwide Networks is the perfect platform to allow me to continue with my passion of helping great talent get their message out to the world."

Jeffrey joins the team at Star Worldwide Networks following 30+ years on-air at multiple Top 10 radio stations across the state. His experience in roles that ranged from being an airborne traffic reporter to Operations Manage at iHeart for the entire Southwest region, as well as being an executive producer for podcasters on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, an MC for over 300 live events, the voice of hundreds of commercials and a live musician, will now all be valued skills used to help the clientele at Star Worldwide Networks.

Dave Pratt's STAR Worldwide Networks has become one of the fastest-growing internet media producers, distributors, and marketing agencies in the nation. Their staff, consisting of a combined 150 years of experience offers both traditional and digital advertising, podcast creation and distribution, media buying, audio and video commercial production, content for social networks, social media management services, PR, graphics, audiobook recording, branding, and marketing consultation throughout the nation.

