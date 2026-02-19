Longtime WD-40 Company Executive Joins Board of Trustees for National University

Garry Ridge brings more than three decades of executive and culture-focused leadership experience to the University's Board of Trustees
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National University (NU)—a nonprofit, Veteran-founded institution serving more than 130,000 working, military, and nontraditional learners annually— announced the appointment of Garry Ridge, longtime CEO of the WD 40 Company and founder of The Learning Moment, to its Board of Trustees. With over three decades of executive leadership experience, including more than 25 years as CEO of WD-40 Company, a global manufacturer whose products are sold in nearly 180 countries, Ridge brings extensive operational and cultural leadership expertise to the Board.
"Garry brings a deep appreciation for the commitment our students show every day. He knows that people grow through experience, reflection, and support." said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "That perspective resonates with our ANDers™, students who are working, serving in the military, raising families, and still pushing forward toward their purpose. His people first approach aligns with the heart of this University, and we are grateful to have his steady voice and hard earned wisdom supporting our mission."
Over the past year, Ridge has worked with National University in several capacities, including formal leadership and advisory roles. As one of the keynote speakers at the 2025 commencement, he connected with thousands of graduates and guests, offering a message about growth, purpose, and learning that resonated with NU's working and military learners. He also serves as co-chair of the ANDers Campaign for the NU Foundation, helping advance programs that support students who are balancing their education with real responsibilities at home and at work.
"Higher education has not always been designed with working adults and military learners in mind," said Ridge. "National University's long-standing commitment to flexibility and access reflects an understanding of who today's learners are and what they need to succeed. I'm looking forward to contributing to an institution that takes seriously the responsibility of serving learners whose lives don't fit a single mold."
National University is a Veteran-founded nonprofit that has spent more than fifty years supporting nontraditional, military, and working learners. NU offers flexible programs, personalized support, and a learning environment built for people balancing education with real-life responsibilities. The University's mission is centered on meeting students where they are and helping them move forward with purpose.
The National University Board of Trustees provides guidance and oversight for the University and helps shape its direction, quality, and character. Trustees are recognized leaders in their communities and respected across fields such as business, education, law, and the arts. Their collective experience supports NU's mission to serve working adults, military, and nontraditional learners. NU's current Board of Trustees includes:
- Dr. Ruthann Heinric, Treasurer, Executive, Retired
- Dr. E. Lee Rice, Chair CEO and Medical Director, Lifewellness Institute
- Ms. Lee Wills-Irvine, Secretary Global Human Resources Leader, ASML Group
- Ms. Stacy Allison, Professional Speaker, Author
- Mr. Thomas Clevinger, Managing Partner, Cornerstone Growth Advisors
- Dr. Virginia Fraire, Higher Education President, Retired
- Mr. Harold Greenberg, Executive, Retired
- Ms. Jennifer Buckner, SVP, Technology Risk, Mastercard; Brigadier General, U.S. Army, Retired
- Dr. Erlinda J. Martinez, Vice Chair Higher Education President, Retired
- Mr. Michael McGill, President, MMS Design Associates
- Ms. Joanne M. Pastula, Executive, Retired
- Mr. Dan Pittard, Chairman and CEO, Pittard Partners LLC
- Mr. Hiep Quach, Executive, Retired
- Dr. Richard Rhodes, President, Texas A&M University, Central Texas
- Dr. Mark D. Milliron, President and CEO, National University, Ex-Officio; and City University of Seattle Board of Trustees Chair
- Ms. Maria L. Aguayo, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, Retired
About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.
