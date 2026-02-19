Longtime WD-40 Company Executive Joins Board of Trustees for National University

"National University's long-standing commitment to flexibility and access reflects an understanding of who today's learners are and what they need to succeed." - Garry Ridge Post this

Over the past year, Ridge has worked with National University in several capacities, including formal leadership and advisory roles. As one of the keynote speakers at the 2025 commencement, he connected with thousands of graduates and guests, offering a message about growth, purpose, and learning that resonated with NU's working and military learners. He also serves as co-chair of the ANDers Campaign for the NU Foundation, helping advance programs that support students who are balancing their education with real responsibilities at home and at work.

"Higher education has not always been designed with working adults and military learners in mind," said Ridge. "National University's long-standing commitment to flexibility and access reflects an understanding of who today's learners are and what they need to succeed. I'm looking forward to contributing to an institution that takes seriously the responsibility of serving learners whose lives don't fit a single mold."

National University is a Veteran-founded nonprofit that has spent more than fifty years supporting nontraditional, military, and working learners. NU offers flexible programs, personalized support, and a learning environment built for people balancing education with real-life responsibilities. The University's mission is centered on meeting students where they are and helping them move forward with purpose.

The National University Board of Trustees provides guidance and oversight for the University and helps shape its direction, quality, and character. Trustees are recognized leaders in their communities and respected across fields such as business, education, law, and the arts. Their collective experience supports NU's mission to serve working adults, military, and nontraditional learners. NU's current Board of Trustees includes:

Dr. Ruthann Heinric, Treasurer, Executive, Retired

Dr. E. Lee Rice, Chair CEO and Medical Director, Lifewellness Institute

Ms. Lee Wills-Irvine, Secretary Global Human Resources Leader, ASML Group

Ms. Stacy Allison, Professional Speaker, Author

Mr. Thomas Clevinger, Managing Partner, Cornerstone Growth Advisors

Dr. Virginia Fraire, Higher Education President, Retired

Mr. Harold Greenberg, Executive, Retired

Ms. Jennifer Buckner, SVP, Technology Risk, Mastercard; Brigadier General, U.S. Army, Retired

Dr. Erlinda J. Martinez, Vice Chair Higher Education President, Retired

Mr. Michael McGill, President, MMS Design Associates

Ms. Joanne M. Pastula, Executive, Retired

Mr. Dan Pittard, Chairman and CEO, Pittard Partners LLC

Mr. Hiep Quach, Executive, Retired

Dr. Richard Rhodes, President, Texas A&M University, Central Texas

Dr. Mark D. Milliron, President and CEO, National University, Ex-Officio; and City University of Seattle Board of Trustees Chair

Ms. Maria L. Aguayo, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy, Retired

About National University: National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

