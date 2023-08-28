Longvadon's New Caiman Series Double Tour Apple Watch Band Collection for Women Adds Graceful Elegance with Unique Ultra-Slim Double Wrist Wrap Design

Offering women attainable luxury with its unique design, The Caiman Series Double Tour is comparable to bands found on high-end designer watches, yet at just a fraction of the price of an expensive $500-$600 Hermès-Apple partner Double Tour band. Available in four colors, its stylish crocodile-pattern exudes indulgence, while the Nappa leather lining is extremely soft on the wrist.
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longvadon, the French designer of Apple Watch bands, AirPod cases, AirTag cases and accessories, announced today the availability of The Caiman Series Double Tour ($109 U.S.). Renowned for its craftsmanship and attainable luxury, Longvadon's newest ultra-slim collection features crocodile-embossed leather and the softest Nappa leather lining. These Apple Watch straps uniquely wrap twice around a woman's wrist for a modern fit that is both feminine and graceful. It is available in four signature colors: Midnight Black, Mahogany Brown, Snow White, and Navy Blue.
"We designed our newest luxury Apple Watch bands to reflect the concepts of movement, femininity, and sophistication," said Robin Westerling, CEO & Founder of Longvadon. "As we move from summer into the fall and holiday 2023 season, we wanted to debut a collection of women's luxury leather Apple Watch straps that highlights the durable yet supple crocodile-embossed bovine hide that is simplistically elegant with its deep grains and naturally forming patterns. Each band in our Caiman Series will develop its own unique patina, and become even more beautiful when worn over time," concluded Westerling.
The Caiman Series Double Tour for women is for any Series 1-8 Apple Watch, including SE and Ultra. Each Apple Watch strap is lined with luxurious and comfortable Nappa leather for the perfect all-day fit, and they are easily interchangeable to better match a woman's wardrobe on a day-to-day basis. Longvadon's special "Buy More - Save More" offer is a cost-effective way for customers to collect and rotate different color bands to match their outfits, or give to multiple recipients as gifts.
About Longvadon
Founded in 2018, Longvadon is a Tallinn, Estonia-based luxury tech accessory designer co-founded by French brothers Robin and Sebastian Westerling. Raised in a classic, southern French household, their mission is to create luxury products that are undeniably stylish and crafted to stand the test of time. They believe in coupling attainable luxury with modern wearables' accessories, with a distinct focus on Apple products.
