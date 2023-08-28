Longvadon's New Caiman Series Double Tour Apple Watch Band Collection for Women Adds Graceful Elegance with Unique Ultra-Slim Double Wrist Wrap Design

Offering women attainable luxury with its unique design, The Caiman Series Double Tour is comparable to bands found on high-end designer watches, yet at just a fraction of the price of an expensive $500-$600 Hermès-Apple partner Double Tour band. Available in four colors, its stylish crocodile-pattern exudes indulgence, while the Nappa leather lining is extremely soft on the wrist.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longvadon, the French designer of Apple Watch bands, AirPod cases, AirTag cases and accessories, announced today the availability of The Caiman Series Double Tour ($109 U.S.). Renowned for its craftsmanship and attainable luxury, Longvadon's newest ultra-slim collection features crocodile-embossed leather and the softest Nappa leather lining. These Apple Watch straps uniquely wrap twice around a woman's wrist for a modern fit that is both feminine and graceful. It is available in four signature colors: Midnight Black, Mahogany Brown, Snow White, and Navy Blue.