Longwave Financial Announces Acquisition of MG Financial, Deepening Its Pacific Northwest Presence

"The Pacific Northwest has become a place where Longwave is putting down real roots," said Nathan Munits, CEO and Founder of Longwave Financial. Post this

"Choosing a successor was the most critical decision in my retirement," said Maris Galins, Founder of MG Financial, Inc. "I was looking for a firm that would treat my clients the way I always have, with the same level of care and attention they've come to expect. After an extensive search, I found that in Longwave."

Leading the relationship on the ground is Eric Chaney, Partner and Senior Financial Advisor in Longwave's Bellevue office. Chaney joined Longwave through its January 2026 merger with Spectrum and has spent his career serving families and business owners across the Puget Sound region. "Maris knows his clients' financial lives inside and out, and he didn't hand that off lightly," said Chaney. "When my own firm joined Longwave in January, I stayed right where I was — same clients, same relationships, more resources behind them. That's exactly the experience I want to bring to Maris's clients."

MG Financial clients join a firm approaching $1 billion in assets under management, serving clients nationwide with a fast-growing West Coast presence. Longwave will continue to serve them with the same individualized, relationship-first approach that has defined MG Financial since its founding.

"The Pacific Northwest has become a place where Longwave is putting down real roots," said Nathan Munits, CEO and Founder of Longwave Financial. "Maris spent 30 years doing this work the right way -- deeply personal, no shortcuts. That's exactly the kind of practice we want to carry forward, and we take the responsibility of his trust seriously."

This acquisition reflects Longwave's expanding Pacific Northwest presence through continued growth in Washington State, where the firm now serves clients across Seattle and the greater Bellevue area.

About Longwave Financial

Longwave serves clients nationwide from offices in New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Bellevue, WA. Longwave is a member of US SIF, the Green Business Network, and a partner of 1% for the Planet. For more information, visit www.longwavefinancial.com.

About MG Financial, Inc.

MG Financial, Inc. is a Seattle-based registered investment advisory firm founded by Maris Galins, CFP in 1994. For more than 30 years, MG Financial has provided comprehensive financial planning and asset management services to Pacific Northwest clients, built on a philosophy of deep personal engagement and unwavering independence.

Media Contact

Mali Perl, Longwave Financial, 1 9179024042, [email protected], longwavefinancial.com

SOURCE Longwave Financial