Longwave Financial Announces Merger With Spectrum Financial Partners, Expanding to the Pacific Northwest, En Route to a National Footprint

Longwave continues to attract advisors seeking a modern, mission-driven platform with strong infrastructure, deep resources, and a collaborative culture that supports long-term advisor-client relationships. Post this

A Strategic Step in Longwave's Long-Term National Growth Vision

Longwave's expansion to the West Coast builds on the firm's multi-year strategy to grow its presence in regions where demand for values-aligned financial guidance is accelerating. Founder Nathan Munits and Spectrum Founder Eric Chaney first connected through a sustainable investing study group, discovering early on that their planning philosophies, culture, and client-commitment closely aligned.

"Longwave had long wanted a West Coast presence while Eric and Krista were looking for turn-key access to an established support team," said Nathan Munits, founder of Longwave Financial. "It became clear that we could accomplish much more by coming together. My only goal is to help Eric and Krista better serve their clients by sharing the resources Longwave has built over the last 20 years."

Longwave's team includes multi-disciplinary professionals across financial planning, investment management, operations, and client experience. The firm continues to attract advisors seeking a modern, mission-driven platform with strong infrastructure, deep resources, and a collaborative culture that supports long-term advisor-client relationships.

Delivering a Higher Level of Service Through Scale, Stability, and Expertise With the merger, Longwave clients and Spectrum's clients will benefit from merging the expertise of two established teams.

"What I admire most about Eric is his commitment to financial planning. His passion for technical knowledge will enhance and inspire our existing team of CFP® professionals," said Nathan Munits.

"What became clear is that as a combined team," said Chaney. "We will not only continue providing guidance and care, but we will also be able to offer a deeper bench of knowledge and support to our clients as well as operational continuity."

Expanding Longwave's Presence Across the Pacific Northwest

The addition of the Bellevue office enhances Longwave's ability to serve clients across time zones with increased responsiveness and planning capacity.

Longwave already serves clients in Northwest locations like Bainbridge Island, Issaquah, Bend, Portland, and nearby communities. Establishing a physical presence in Washington reinforces the firm's commitment to regions where sustainability-minded and community-driven investors are seeking to align their investments with their values.

"We are honored that Eric and Krista, two professionals with a long track record of delivering high-quality, comprehensive financial planning and advice, have chosen to align with Longwave, and we welcome Spectrum clients to Longwave," said Nathan Munits.

The merger becomes effective January 1, 2026, marking the next step in Longwave's mission-centered growth trajectory grounded in values, culture, and client care.

About Longwave Financial

At Longwave, we want to use our time, resources, and hearts to make the world a better place for generations to come. Our clients share a passion for ESG, sustainability, social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, solving food insecurity, and democracy. Each year, we support organizations that embody these shared values through volunteering, shareholder engagement and our commitment to 1% for the Planet®. With a growing national team and a modern, resource-rich support platform, Longwave partners with advisors and clients who want their financial lives to reflect what truly matters.

About Spectrum Financial Partners

Spectrum Financial Partners is a fiduciary-focused financial planning practice based in Bellevue, Washington. Founded by financial advisor Eric Chaney, Spectrum serves individuals and families seeking comprehensive guidance delivered with clarity and long-term perspective.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1613 New York, NY 10170

6571 Spring Brook Avenue Rhinebeck, NY 12572

11911 NE 1st St., Suite 306 Bellevue, WA 98005

212-279-9121

Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

Media Contact

Mali Perl, Longwave Financial, 1 2122799121, [email protected], longwavefinancial.com

SOURCE Longwave Financial