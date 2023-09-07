Longwave Financial Joins 1% for the Planet, Reinforcing Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Longwave Financial is now part of a network of like-minded businesses and organizations that are actively contributing to the betterment of the environment. Tweet this

"Longwave exists because of the trust placed in us by our amazing clients, who give their time and resources to so many organizations dedicated to preserving the health and bounty of our world," said Nathan Munits, Founder at Longwave Financial. "Every day, we are inspired by our clients' thoughtfulness and philanthropy - it's only right that we match their values, not only with words, but also with deeds."

1% for the Planet's certification program, aimed at preventing greenwashing and ensuring accountability, sets a high bar for member commitment. Members pledge to donate 1% of their annual sales to approved environmental causes, a certification that serves as a testament to genuine commitment and responsible corporate citizenship. This certification not only demonstrates Longwave Financial's dedication to the environment but also offers assurance to its stakeholders of its authentic contributions.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, Longwave Financial is now part of a network of like-minded businesses and organizations that are actively contributing to the betterment of the environment. Through this partnership, Longwave Financial will have the opportunity to support approved environmental partners of its choice, further amplifying its commitment to environmental causes.

For more information about Longwave Financial's membership with 1% for the Planet and its ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship, please contact Nathan Munits at [email protected] or visit www.longwavefinancial.com.

About Longwave Financial: At Longwave, we want to use our time, resources and hearts to make the world a better place, for generations to come. Our community of clients share the same passion and commitment to ESG, sustainability, social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, solving food insecurity and human rights. We support and shine a light on organizations that embody our shared values.

About 1% for the Planet: 1% for the Planet is an eco-conscious organization that connects businesses, individuals, and nonprofits. It provides a platform to create real - and positive - environmental change. Founded in 2002, its certification program ensures that businesses authentically give back by donating 1% of annual sales to approved environmental causes. The organization's mission is to inspire giving, promote accountability, and create lasting impact in the fight against pressing environmental challenges.

Nathan Munits

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 845 New York, NY 10170

212-279-9121

Securities and advisory services through Commonwealth Financial Network®, member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Additional advisory services offered through Longwave Financial LLC are separate and unrelated to Commonwealth. Fixed insurance products and services offered through Longwave Financial or CES Insurance Agency.

Media Contact

Nathan Munits, Longwave Financial, 1 2122799121, [email protected], longwavefinancial.com

SOURCE Longwave Financial