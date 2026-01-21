Longwave Financial Returns to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List as Firm Expands Bi-Coastally

Longwave Financial, a boutique financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City, has again been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list developed by SHOOK Research, marking another milestone in the firm's continued growth and national expansion.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longwave Financial, a boutique financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City, has again been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list developed by SHOOK Research, marking another milestone in the firm's continued growth and national expansion.

After earning its first appearance on the Forbes ranking in 2025, Longwave has since grown into a bi-coastal firm, now serving clients nationally through their New York City and Bellevue, Washington offices. The expansion reflects an expanding client demand for Longwave's values-based investing, planning-driven approach and long-term, relationship-focused service model.

"Being recognized for a second year in a row by Forbes is a significant achievement for our team," said Nathan Munits, CEO of Longwave Financial. "As we continue to grow our national footprint, this recognition validates how we serve clients every day. We stay focused on thoughtful planning, disciplined investing, and helping people align their money with their values with intention."

The Forbes Best-In-State rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, evaluate more than 5,300 wealth management teams nationwide representing approximately $7 trillion in client assets. Rather than focusing only on production metrics, the methodology looks closely at leadership, service quality, compliance history, investment process, and the overall client experience. Teams participate in detailed due diligence interviews conducted by phone, virtually, and in person. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive compensation for inclusion.

At Longwave, financial planning starts with understanding the full picture. Advisors work alongside clients to clarify long-term goals, build practical financial roadmaps, and stress test portfolios for changing markets and real-world uncertainty, including tax changes, career transitions, and evolving family needs. The goal is simple: give clients clarity, confidence, and direction. In addition to customized portfolio management, Longwave's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies allow clients to align their portfolios with sustainability, social justice, and human rights priorities.

A defining part of Longwave's growth has been its leadership in values-based and ESG investing. Many clients want their investments to reflect priorities such as sustainability, social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, human rights, and addressing food insecurity. Longwave helps clients integrate those values into diversified portfolios while maintaining cost efficiency and long-term discipline through a scientific, evidence-based investment approach.

As Longwave continues its bi-coastal expansion, the firm remains committed to preserving its boutique culture, deep client relationships, and purpose-driven approach, positioning itself among the top financial planning and wealth management teams serving New York City and clients nationwide.

To learn more about Longwave Financial, visit www.longwavefinancial.com.

Media Contact

Mali Perl, Longwave Financial, 1 2122799121, [email protected], longwavefinancial.com

SOURCE Longwave Financial