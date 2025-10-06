Longwave Financial's Brandon Wester is Named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for Next-Gen Rising Stars

Longwave Financial, an independent fiduciary advisory firm specializing in sustainable and values-aligned investing, announces that Chief Investment Officer Brandon M. Wester, CFA®, has been named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for the Next-Gen Rising Stars category. Now in its fifth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards redefine excellence in financial services, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals. Wester is recognized for his leadership in advancing Longwave's sustainable investing portfolios, which helps advisors align clients' financial outcomes with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. He leads the firm's investment team in designing portfolios that combine rigorous financial analysis with ESG data integration, while maintaining discipline around risk, asset allocation, and long-term performance.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longwave Financial, an independent fiduciary advisory firm specializing in sustainable and values-aligned investing, announces that Chief Investment Officer Brandon M. Wester, CFA®, has been named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for the Next-Gen Rising Stars category. Now in its fifth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards redefine excellence in financial services, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals.

Wester is recognized for his leadership in advancing Longwave's sustainable investing portfolios, which helps advisors align clients' financial outcomes with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. He leads the firm's investment team in designing portfolios that combine rigorous financial analysis with ESG data integration, while maintaining discipline around risk, asset allocation, and long-term performance. "Our success is a direct result of the talent and commitment of its team members," said Longwave's founder, Nathan Munits. "Brandon embodies that dedication and has been instrumental in crafting both our investment offerings and our culture."

This recognition builds on Wester's leadership and Longwave's inclusion in the Forbes | SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams 2025, underscoring the firm's mission to be a trusted partner for clients seeking sustainable, transparent investment strategies.

By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards program inspires the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity, and community engagement. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will determine the 2025 winners, who will be recognized during an awards event at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 4, 2025.

"The 2025 Luminaries Awards shine a spotlight on how excellence is being reimagined in financial services," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists stand out not only for their leadership and innovation but also for their dedication to creating lasting, positive impact across both their communities and the industry. Their work illustrates the ever-evolving nature of financial services, and we are proud to spotlight their achievements as powerful examples of what's possible."

About Longwave Financial

Longwave Financial (longwavefinancial.com)is an SEC-registered independent investment advisory firm with offices in New York City, Hudson Valley, and Westchester. The firm provides holistic financial planning and specializes in sustainable and ESG-focused investment portfolios that help clients align their values with their wealth strategies. By integrating fiduciary duty with disciplined, evidence-based investment practices, Longwave delivers long-term strategies to make a positive difference.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor (ThinkAdvisor.com) provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, translating the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into digestible coverage, so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

