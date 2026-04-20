Longwave Financial's Nathan Munits Named a Nominee for InvestmentNews 2026 ESG Advisor of the Year

Longwave Financial is proud to announce that Nathan Munits, founder and CEO, has been named a nominee for the InvestmentNews 2026 Advisor of the Year Award in the ESG/Responsible Investing category. Nathan and the Longwave team have shaped the firm's sustainable investing around a core conviction: clients should not have to compromise on financial outcomes to invest in alignment with their values. Their approach centers on engagement over exclusion, partnering with funds that work directly with portfolio companies on governance reform and operational change rather than simply screening them out. Through partnerships with US SIF, Green America, and Third Act, Longwave has deepened its ESG knowledge base and extended its reach to clients across the country who are actively seeking a firm that combines rigorous investment discipline with a shared set of values.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longwave Financial is proud to announce that Nathan Munits, founder and CEO, has been named a nominee for the InvestmentNews 2026 Advisor of the Year Award in the ESG/Responsible Investing category. The InvestmentNews Awards recognize outstanding advisors across the wealth management industry, with nominees evaluated by an independent judging panel on knowledge of ESG strategies, client relationships, and commitment to industry education. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 24, 2026 in New York City.

"This nomination is an honor I share with the entire Longwave team. InvestmentNews recognizes the best in our industry and to be considered in the ESG category alongside other committed practices and advisors means a great deal," said Nathan Munits, founder and CEO of Longwave Financial.

Munits and the Longwave team have shaped the firm's sustainable investing around a core conviction: clients should not have to compromise on financial outcomes to invest in alignment with their values. Their approach centers on engagement over exclusion, partnering with funds that work directly with portfolio companies on governance reform and operational change rather than simply screening them out. Through partnerships with US SIF, Green America, and Third Act, Longwave has deepened its ESG knowledge base and extended its reach to clients across the country who are actively seeking a firm that combines rigorous investment discipline with a shared set of values.

"When Nathan and I began to shape Longwave's sustainable investing philosophy, we made the deliberate choice to treat a client's financial goals and values as equally important. That decision informed the investment partners we chose to align with and the rigor of our approach," said Brandon Wester, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of Longwave Financial.

In 2025, Munits expanded Longwave's sustainable investing presence on several fronts. He leads the Longwave semi-annual Hudson Valley Incubator, which convenes clients and community members each spring and fall around a featured speaker and open dialogue about personal and collective advocacy, creating a gathering point for people who want to connect their values to action. Through an ongoing partnership with Third Act, he also facilitated ESG education webinars, creating space for smaller groups to ask questions and engage directly with the organization's climate advocacy work.

This nomination builds on a strong year of recognition for Longwave. The firm was named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for the second consecutive year, and CIO Brandon M. Wester, CFA, was named a finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for Next-Gen Rising Stars. Longwave is a member of US SIF and 1% for the Planet, with a focus on societal and environmental causes.

About Longwave Financial

Longwave Financial is a boutique financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in Rhinebeck, NY and Bellevue, Washington. Founded by Nathan Munits and Mali Perl, Longwave serves clients nationally through a planning-driven, values-based approach that integrates ESG and sustainable investing strategies with comprehensive financial planning. To learn more, visit www.longwavefinancial.com.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1613 New York, NY 10170

6571 Spring Brook Avenue Rhinebeck, NY 12572

11911 NE 1st St, Suite 306 Bellevue, WA 98005

212-279-9121

Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

2026 InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year ESG/Responsible Investing, created by InvestmentNews. Presented June 2026 based on data gathered over previous calendar year. Not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.

2025 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Finalist, created by ThinkAdvisor. Presented in Sept 2025 for the preceding 12 months. Not indicative of firm's future performance. Your experience may vary.

2026 Forbes Best In State Wealth Management Teams, created by SHOOK Research. Presented in Jan 2026 based on data from March 2024 to March 2025. Not indicative of advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary.

Media Contact

Mali Perl, Longwave Financial, 1 212-279-9121, [email protected], longwavefinancial.com

SOURCE Longwave Financial