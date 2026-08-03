Longwave Financial's Nathan Munits Named InvestmentNews 2026 ESG Advisor of the Year

Longwave believes that people increasingly want a voice in the institutions and systems they're part of, and for many, their investments are among the most direct ways to exercise it. Post this

He continued; "Longwave believes that people increasingly want a voice in the institutions and systems they're part of, and for many, their investments are among the most direct ways to exercise it. How a portfolio is built — what it owns and what it doesn't — is itself an expression of values. Longwave's premise is that a portfolio can provide a strong investment experience while being aligned with what a client values."

That work, however, requires specialized knowledge and precision. Although "ESG" is an established mechanism for evaluating material portfolio risk, this lens has faced sustained political and regulatory pressure over the past several years. In Longwave's view, these hurdles are precisely why a fiduciary approach matters more than ever: the responsibility to give clients a clear, honest accounting of their choices, within the scope of their financial plan.

"What our clients came to us for is authenticity and deep knowledge of the values-based investing landscape," said Brandon Wester, Chief Investment Officer of Longwave Financial. "On top of the usual client demands of deep care, professionalism and investment performance, we also have to provide a clear understanding of the evidence, nuances and trade-offs of matching investor values to their investments. The need to meet our clients' passion with meaningful outcomes is what has made us who we are today."

Longwave sees this as an early moment in a much larger shift — one that has already occurred in many other industries. The firm's guiding analogy is Whole Foods, which didn't invent organic food so much as make reading the label a normal part of how people fill their grocery basket — helping turn mindful shopping mainstream. Longwave believes investing is on the same path. As more people ask what their money actually owns and does in the world, values-aligned investing will move from the margins toward the center. Longwave views part of its mission as spreading the word that investing according to one's values is a viable path. The demand is there; Longwave simply wants to support the effort and grow alongside it.

The award caps a sustained period of recognition for the firm, which was named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for a second consecutive year. Munits was named an InvestmentNews Excellence Awardee earlier this year before being selected as category winner by an independent judging panel.

About Longwave Financial

Longwave Financial is a boutique financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in Rhinebeck, NY and Bellevue, WA. Longwave pairs comprehensive, planning-driven advice with broadly diversified, evidence-based portfolios and a sustainability overlay, all under a fiduciary standard. The firm is a member of US SIF and 1% for the Planet. To learn more, visit www.longwavefinancial.com.

2026 InvestmentNews Advisor of the Year ESG/Responsible Investing, created by InvestmentNews. Presented June 24, 2026, this award recognizes the advisor who has displayed excellence over the prior 12 months in socially responsible investments. This award is voted on by a panel of judges assumed by InvestmentNews who are assigned categories which reflect their expertise. When judging this awards category, consideration was given the knowledge and communication of ESG investment strategies in client portfolios, client retention and relationship strategies in the ESG space, and educating the public and clients on ESG strategies. Not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. For more information, please see http://investmentnewsawards.com

Media Contact

Mali Perl, Longwave Financial, 1 2122799121, [email protected], longwavefinancial.com

SOURCE Longwave Financial