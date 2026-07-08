Lonohana Chocolate Becomes Hawaiiʻs Largest Cacao Grower

"This is a critical transition for Hawaii-grown chocolate, as well as for the town of Waialua," said Seneca Klassen, Founder and CEO of Lonohana Estate Chocolate. Post this

Acquired from Dole Food Company, the orchard occupies land that for generations defined Waialua's agricultural identity as the home of Waialua Sugar Company. The acquisition more than quadruples Lonohana's cultivated cacao, building on the company's established 14-acre agroforestry farm in Haleiwa and deepening a commitment to make world-class chocolate from Hawaii-grown cacao.

Grown and Made in Hawaii - Local Supply Chain Maximizes Impact

Founded in 2009 with a desire to elevate the awareness and quality of Hawaii-grown chocolate, Lonohana has taken the opposite path from most of the industry: owning its source from the ground up, rather than buying on volatile commodity markets and importing cacao from distant global origins.

The Waialua orchard anchors a fully traceable supply chain for both of the company's brands: its flagship, Lonohana Estate Chocolate, and sister brand, Onomea Chocolate. All of Lonohanaʻs chocolate is and will continue to be made exclusively from Hawaii-grown cacao.

"By growing cacao and making chocolate here in Hawaii, we are able to keep all of the value-add in our community," said co-founder Lawrence Boone. "This acquisition allows us the opportunity to expand our environmental restoration efforts, to create additional local jobs and to produce more high quality, locally-grown chocolate, all for the greatest benefit to Hawaiiʻs farming economy. "

Backed by Aligned, Mission-Driven Partnerships

While Lonohana remains majority family-owned, the companyʻs long-standing commitment to revitalizing Hawaii's agricultural economy through chocolate has attracted like-minded impact investors with a commitment to regenerative farming and the preservation of farm land.

"We are honored to have been joined by a close group of partners who share a common set of priorities," said Klassen. "We always knew this dream was bold and would not happen quickly. Our amazing team on the farm and in town are all working hard to make Hawaii proud, and to leave these lands stronger for future generations."

Lonohana led the acquisition of the Waialua property with strategically aligned partners George and Gloriana Gund, who have been active in reviving agricultural communities through their environmental conservation and philanthropic investments for over a decade. Acquiring the cacao orchard, and partnering with Lonohana Chocolate to lead the propertyʻs revitalization and conversion to regenerative farming furthers the coupleʻs desire to more directly connect consumers with where their food comes from and how it is grown.

"Gloriana and I have wanted to be involved in Hawaiian agriculture and the production of cacao for several years," said Mr. Gund. "The opportunity to be a part of stewarding this land is an opportunity we feel blessed to have. This project aligns with our vision of a network of regenerative food producers, both in the US and beyond. We are excited to see this land prosper and for the local community to feel a closer connection to it."

Mrs. Gund, a passionate advocate for regenerative farm systems and how they contribute to community revitalization, adds "Preserving this land for the community and for Lonohana to continue to have access to the joy of what harvest brings was of great importance to us. This is a reminder that the inherent abundance of nature is also inside all of us."

About Lonohana Estate Chocolate

Founded in 2009, Lonohana Estate Chocolate is a vertically integrated, tree-to-bar chocolate company farming regeneratively-grown cacao on the north shore of Oahu and crafting fine finished chocolate using only Hawaii-grown cacao. The company produces chocolate under the Lonohana Estate Chocolate and Onomea Chocolate brands, which are available throughout Hawaii, at its retail locations in Waikiki and Kakaako, and at a growing number of specialty retailers across the United States. Learn more at lonohana.com.

Media Contact

Seneca Klassen, Lonohana Estate Chocolate, 1 808-517-4475, [email protected], www.lonohana.com

SOURCE Lonohana Estate Chocolate