Looking for a Fun and Flirty Manicure? Well Bless Your Heart with the New butter LONDON 4-Piece Mini Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer Set

Each of these flower-inspired colours features our Patent Shine 10X good-for-your-nails formula that is proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier-looking nails. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers a gel-like finish and undeniable shine with up to 10 days of wear. Formulated with Diamond Powder, UV Absorbers, and Bamboo Extract, these nail lacquer hues promote a brighter, stronger, healthier-looking appearance.

All butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer hues are gluten-free, paraben-free and always cruelty-free. The 10-Free formula does not contain Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP for Feel Good Beauty® you can trust!

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005 by a British entrepreneur and London's premier fashion manicurist, butter LONDON™ catapulted into the runway world bringing a refreshingly hip and better-for-you fashion sense to nail care. The trailblazing luxury approach—fueled with a skincare-inspired ingredient philosophy—quickly made butter LONDON a world-renowned, high-fashion 3-Free nail care brand. Today, we create fun, imaginative, good-for-you makeup, body, and nail care products using the same ingenious Crafted with Skincare™ approach to formulations. Our nail collection is 10-Free and our clean makeup collection is always free of parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, BHA, and triclosan. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.

