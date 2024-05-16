Looking for a Fun and Relaxing Memorial Day Weekend Getaway? These 11 Special Hotels in the Southeast Appeal to Every Type of Traveler

"Whether you're looking for family-friendly water activities and beachfront relaxation, or you want a weekend filled with good food and good vibes, there's an Innisfree property waiting for you," said Rhiannon Reynolds, VP of Operations at Innisfree Hotels. Post this

Here are some of the best places in the Southeast to book your last-minute Memorial Day Weekend vacation.

FLORIDA

ALABAMA

Hampton Inn & Suites Orange Beach: Centrally located close to fun restaurants and concert sites, this Gulf-front property has free breakfast for guests and an amazing pool deck and tiki bar.

Hilton Garden Inn Orange Beach: A pet-friendly property that is close to hiking trails and a state park, it is also conveniently located near concert venues, an amusement park, and great shops and restaurants.

Holiday Inn Express Orange Beach: Guests enjoy free breakfast daily, and the hotel also offers daily cabana rentals and features a poolside bar with food and drinks.

GEORGIA

Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island: Nature is the name of the game at this property, which is located within a preserved area and offers free breakfast, a pool, and on-site bar in addition to a shuttle around the island.

LOUISIANA

Mercantile Hotel New Orleans: Centrally located in the Warehouse district, the historic and all-suite Mercantile has a record player in every room, free breakfast for guests, and is steps away from top restaurants and shops.

