Looking for a Fun and Relaxing Memorial Day Weekend Getaway? These 11 Special Hotels in the Southeast Appeal to Every Type of Traveler

GULF BREEZE, Fla. , May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, travelers still have plenty of options for warm-weather vacations in fantastic destinations. From the quiet nature preserves of Jekyll Island, Ga., to the bustling streets of New Orleans to the white-sand shores of Pensacola Beach and beyond, a stay at an Innisfree Hotels (innisfreehotels.com) property will make your Memorial Day a memorable one.
"Whether you're looking for family-friendly water activities and beachfront relaxation, or you want a weekend filled with good food and good vibes, there's an Innisfree property waiting for you," said Rhiannon Reynolds, VP of Operations at Innisfree Hotels. "The best part is, we have something to suit every budget despite the Memorial Day holiday being a popular time to travel."
Here are some of the best places in the Southeast to book your last-minute Memorial Day Weekend vacation.
FLORIDA
- Bikini Beach Resort Panama City Beach: Location, location, location. Close to all the best bars, restaurants and other local attractions.
- Beachside Resort Panama City Beach: This newly renovated resort sits on a quiet part of the beach with its own pool and bar, just a short drive to all the local attractions.
- Hilton Garden Inn Fort Walton Beach: A lazy river, on-site tiki bar and restaurant, and close proximity to local restaurants make this property a must-visit.
- Surf and Sand Fernandina Beach at Amelia Island: Located one block from the beach near shops and Fort Clinch State Park, this property offers free breakfast and a pool.
- Hampton Inn & Suites Pensacola Beach: Features two Gulf-front pools, free daily breakfast, tiki bar and a convenient location near great shops and restaurants.
- Fairfield Inn & Suites Pensacola Beach: Kids will love the lazy river, weekend activities and free breakfast, while parents can appreciate the on-site tiki bar and other amenities.
ALABAMA
- Hampton Inn & Suites Orange Beach: Centrally located close to fun restaurants and concert sites, this Gulf-front property has free breakfast for guests and an amazing pool deck and tiki bar.
- Hilton Garden Inn Orange Beach: A pet-friendly property that is close to hiking trails and a state park, it is also conveniently located near concert venues, an amusement park, and great shops and restaurants.
- Holiday Inn Express Orange Beach: Guests enjoy free breakfast daily, and the hotel also offers daily cabana rentals and features a poolside bar with food and drinks.
GEORGIA
- Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island: Nature is the name of the game at this property, which is located within a preserved area and offers free breakfast, a pool, and on-site bar in addition to a shuttle around the island.
LOUISIANA
- Mercantile Hotel New Orleans: Centrally located in the Warehouse district, the historic and all-suite Mercantile has a record player in every room, free breakfast for guests, and is steps away from top restaurants and shops.
