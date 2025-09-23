LOOM Launches The Ouroboros Cycle, a Speculative Trilogy Woven from Choice, Collapse, and Consequence

Debut author KL Wilks, writing at seventy, brings a lifetime of pattern recognition to The Ouroboros Cycle with Book One: LOOM, the opening movement of a speculative trilogy that redefines world-building through Threads, Patterns, and the metaphysics of collapse.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its center stand Elen and Caio, siblings bound by family secrets and awakened to the truth of the Weave. Their journey reveals that every extreme carries the seed of self-destruction. Sustainable transformation is achieved through balance rather than conquest.
The Ouroboros Cycle unfolds across three volumes: LOOM builds the cosmological foundation through intimate, cinematic storylines. FORGE (Q1 2026) examines how entire systems absorb and transmit extremism. SEVER (Q3 2026) tests whether the Pattern itself can evolve.
As polarization deepens and dominant structures destabilize, The Ouroboros Cycle offers a rare narrative clarity: a vision of why collapse recurs, and what it may take to break the Cycle.
Series Overview
- LOOM (Book 1): Available October 15, 2024
- FORGE (Book 2): Q1 2026
- SEVER (Book 3): Q3 2026
The Ouroboros Cycle reminds us that collapse is not the end but a turning of the Pattern, and that every reader holds a Thread in how the Cycle continues.
