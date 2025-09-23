LOOM Launches The Ouroboros Cycle, a Speculative Trilogy Woven from Choice, Collapse, and Consequence

Debut author KL Wilks, writing at seventy, brings a lifetime of pattern recognition to The Ouroboros Cycle with Book One: LOOM, the opening movement of a speculative trilogy that redefines world-building through Threads, Patterns, and the metaphysics of collapse.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At its center stand Elen and Caio, siblings bound by family secrets and awakened to the truth of the Weave. Their journey reveals that every extreme carries the seed of self-destruction. Sustainable transformation is achieved through balance rather than conquest.

The Ouroboros Cycle unfolds across three volumes: LOOM builds the cosmological foundation through intimate, cinematic storylines. FORGE (Q1 2026) examines how entire systems absorb and transmit extremism. SEVER (Q3 2026) tests whether the Pattern itself can evolve.