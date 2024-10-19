Loop, an SCI Company, Announces Acquisition of Moorecroft Systems

Loop, an SCI Company, announced today the acquisition of Moorecroft Systems, an Alpharetta, GA - based IT consulting firm with over 25 years of industry experience. The strategic acquisition further solidifies Loop's position as a national leader in IT consulting solutions, enhancing its ability to provide high-caliber technical resources on a diverse range of assignments across North America.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loop, an SCI Company, announced today the acquisition of Moorecroft Systems, an Alpharetta, GA - based IT consulting firm with over 25 years of industry experience. The strategic acquisition further solidifies Loop's position as a national leader in IT consulting solutions, enhancing its ability to provide high-caliber technical resources on a diverse range of assignments across North America. Founded in 1998, Moorecroft Systems has distinguished itself as one of the nation's most reliable providers of IT consultants, with a focus on delivering highly skilled and specialized business systems resources to meet the evolving technology needs of its clients. Over the years, Moorecroft established partnerships with major multinational brands and developed a reputation for excellence in its field.

"The Moorecroft acquisition represents yet another significant step forward for us." said Loop CEO Jason Hodge. "Moorecroft's legacy of success, long-standing client relationships, and expertise in ERP and HCM consulting make them an ideal fit for our IT Services practice. This transaction expands our capabilities and positions us to offer even more value to our client partners."

With this acquisition, Loop inherits Moorecroft's extensive experience and engagements with Fortune 1000 companies, significantly expanding its portfolio of partnerships. The acquisition also grants Loop membership within Oracle's partnership network, which provides access to products, training, and networking opportunities.

"It brings me great pride and satisfaction to see Moorecroft transitioning to new leadership that shares our values and our unwavering commitment to client success," said Neville Saunders, Founder of Moorecroft Systems. "Going forward we will maintain our standard of excellence while providing expanded resources and opportunities for both our clients and employees."

The acquisition underscores Loop's commitment to systems expertise and service excellence. By leveraging Moorecroft's well-established presence in the IT services industry, Loop will enhance its delivery of dedicated technical resources while maintaining the versatility and professionalism across sectors that has driven its success.

The two companies will maintain business continuity during the integration process, preserving existing client contracts and relationships. Loop continues to anticipate a bright and dynamic future, with a focus on innovation, technology-driven solutions, and client satisfaction.

About Loop: Loop is a leading recruiting, staffing, and IT consulting firm, providing tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the U.S.

Media Contact

Kim Straukas, Loop, an SCI Company, 1 706-922-7654, [email protected], looprecruiting.com

SOURCE Loop, an SCI Company