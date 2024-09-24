Loop Neighborhood Market Partners Selects Engage3 as Price Intelligence Partner

"Our partnership with Engage3 enables us to harness the power of real-time data and advanced price intelligence to better serve our customers." said Varish Goyal, CEO of Loop Neighborhood Market Post this

Through this partnership, Engage3's industry-leading pricing solutions will give Loop Neighborhood Market unprecedented insight into competitive pricing dynamics. This collaboration will enable them to optimize their offerings and continue driving customer loyalty across their 50+ locations throughout California.

"As we continue to innovate and redefine the convenience retail experience, it's essential that we stay ahead of the curve when it comes to competitive pricing," said Varish Goyal, CEO of Loop Neighborhood Market. "Our partnership with Engage3 enables us to harness the power of real-time data and advanced price intelligence to better serve our customers. By aligning our pricing strategy with their expectations, we can not only maintain our commitment to offering fresh, high-quality products but also strengthen the trust and loyalty we've built over the years. This collaboration is a key step in ensuring that Loop remains a leader in both value and customer experience."

"We're thrilled to partner with Loop Neighborhood Market," said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO and Co-Founder. "With our near real-time competitive intelligence feeds, Loop will be able to better understand their competitive landscape and take full control of their pricing strategy. We look forward to supporting them in delivering exceptional value to their customers."

About Loop Neighborhood Market

Loop Neighborhood Market is an all-in-one convenience store and marketplace with a mission to redefine convenience retailing. With over 50 locations across the Bay Area, Sacramento, and Southern California, Loop offers a wide variety of fresh foods, organic and gluten-free products, and daily grocery essentials. Loop is recognized for its thoughtfully designed stores and commitment to providing a fantastic customer experience from the moment guests walk in the door. They've been highlighted for their store designs and named to CSP's Best Store Design list in the upscale category.

About Engage3 Powered by Dexi

The price optimization pioneers behind KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP in 2006) created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 8 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, Dexi.io, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen.

Katrina Marie Odsinada, Engage3, (530) 220-1102, [email protected], www.engage3.com

