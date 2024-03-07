Loop Simplifies Return Shipping and Boosts Savings with Easyship Integration

"Loop's focus on simplifying returns aligns perfectly with our mission to empower eCommerce businesses with efficient and cost-effective shipping solutions," says Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-founder of Easyship Post this

"We are excited to offer our post-purchase services to an expanded, more cost-effective carrier network," says John-David Klausner , SVP, Business Development and Alliances at Loop. "This partnership allows Loop to support a wider audience and power returns globally while simplifying logistics and protecting margins for our merchants."

Easyship boasts a network of over 550 courier services worldwide, including leading brands like USPS, DHL, and FedEx. Through strategic partnerships, Easyship secures exclusive discounts for its clients – from eCommerce stores to high-volume global retailers – resulting in savings of up to 91% on shipping costs. This enables Loop's clients to take advantage of a multi-carrier shipping strategy, automatically accessing the optimal shipping solution for their business no matter their size or volume.

"Loop's focus on simplifying returns aligns perfectly with our mission to empower eCommerce businesses with efficient and cost-effective shipping solutions," says Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-founder of Easyship. "We're excited to contribute to Loop's success and help their clients offer a hassle-free returns experience while optimizing their shipping costs."

About Loop

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges, and reverse logistics for 3,000 of the world's most-loved brands. Through innovative features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now, and Bonus Credit, Loop helps brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value, and retain more revenue. Loop has processed over 40 million returns and counting. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com

About Easyship

Easyship is a leading global cloud-based shipping software specializing in domestic and international logistics. With a wide range of features, automation tools and the industry's most extensive carrier network, Easyship provides time-saving and cost-effective shipping solutions for businesses of all sizes. Easyship empowers eCommerce merchants and high-volume retailers to simplify their shipping logistics, reduce shipping costs, expand their global reach, and enhance their post-purchase customer experience.

More Information & Related Links:

www.easyship.com

www.loopreturns.com

Press Contact:

Tommaso Tamburnotti

Co-Founder, Easyship

44 7724256658

[email protected]

SOURCE Easyship