Loop Unveils Groundbreaking 300 kW DC Fast Charger, the Infinity Flash, at ACT Expo

Key Benefits of the Infinity Flash:

Ultra-Fast Charging: Capable of charging multiple vehicles simultaneously and delivering up to 100 miles of range in under 5 minutes, the Infinity Flash uses patented technology to dynamically distribute power to maximize efficiency and speed, significantly reducing charging time.

Affordable and Space-friendly: The Infinity Flash boasts a distributed power system, providing a highly cost-effective and space-efficient solution. Its compact dispensers fit into even the smallest parking spaces, offering unmatched flexibility and making it one of the most versatile fast charging solutions available.

Seamless Reliability: With an intuitive user interface and automated dynamic power delivery technology, the Infinity Flash ensures optimal power distribution for a quick and seamless charging experience for drivers.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Infinity Flash," said Zack Martin, CEO of Loop. "Our latest innovation is a game-changer for property owners who are looking to turn their parking lots into profit centers, providing a sleek, high-powered charging solution that drives revenue through reliable charging services and on-site digital marketing."

For an exclusive in-person preview, visit Miller Electric's booth #1500 at the ACT Expo. The next production run of Infinity Flash units will be available for shipment starting in July, with the first wave of installations already in progress. A NEVI-ready version of the Infinity Flash is expected by Q4 2024. To learn more about the Infinity Flash and its features, visit http://Loopglobal.com/infinity-flash.

About Loop:

Loop is a next generation provider of EV charging solutions, committed to streamlining the electrification of global transportation. Our end-to-end hardware, software, and service solutions offer a seamless, cost-effective deployment of EV charging infrastructure. With a focus on convenience, accessibility, and reliability, Loop is transforming the electric vehicle landscape to create a sustainable future for all.

Media Contact

Alanna Gino, Loop Global, 1 (310) 300-6675, [email protected], http://www.loopglobal.com

SOURCE Loop Global