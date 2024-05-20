Loop Unveils Groundbreaking 300 kW DC Fast Charger, the Infinity Flash, at ACT Expo

Loop, a leading innovator in EV charging solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Infinity Flash at the ACT Expo. This revolutionary 300 kW DC fast charger is set to redefine the public EV charging landscape by addressing the critical need for reliable, ultra-fast charging infrastructure.
The Infinity Flash embodies Loop's core values of convenience, accessibility, and reliability. It is designed to meet the growing demand for efficient and dependable EV charging solutions on the go, delivering 300 kW maximum port output per dual port dispenser.
Key Benefits of the Infinity Flash:
Ultra-Fast Charging: Capable of charging multiple vehicles simultaneously and delivering up to 100 miles of range in under 5 minutes, the Infinity Flash uses patented technology to dynamically distribute power to maximize efficiency and speed, significantly reducing charging time.
Affordable and Space-friendly: The Infinity Flash boasts a distributed power system, providing a highly cost-effective and space-efficient solution. Its compact dispensers fit into even the smallest parking spaces, offering unmatched flexibility and making it one of the most versatile fast charging solutions available.
Seamless Reliability: With an intuitive user interface and automated dynamic power delivery technology, the Infinity Flash ensures optimal power distribution for a quick and seamless charging experience for drivers.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Infinity Flash," said Zack Martin, CEO of Loop. "Our latest innovation is a game-changer for property owners who are looking to turn their parking lots into profit centers, providing a sleek, high-powered charging solution that drives revenue through reliable charging services and on-site digital marketing."
For an exclusive in-person preview, visit Miller Electric's booth #1500 at the ACT Expo. The next production run of Infinity Flash units will be available for shipment starting in July, with the first wave of installations already in progress. A NEVI-ready version of the Infinity Flash is expected by Q4 2024. To learn more about the Infinity Flash and its features, visit http://Loopglobal.com/infinity-flash.
About Loop:
Loop is a next generation provider of EV charging solutions, committed to streamlining the electrification of global transportation. Our end-to-end hardware, software, and service solutions offer a seamless, cost-effective deployment of EV charging infrastructure. With a focus on convenience, accessibility, and reliability, Loop is transforming the electric vehicle landscape to create a sustainable future for all.
Media Contact
Alanna Gino, Loop Global, 1 (310) 300-6675, [email protected], http://www.loopglobal.com
SOURCE Loop Global
