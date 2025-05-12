Loopback Analytics Partners with Cornerstone AI to Streamline LOINC Data Standardization, Accelerate Pharma Insights, and Enhance Patient Care

AI-driven partnership quadruples LOINC coverage of billions of lab records, achieving greater than 98.5 % accuracy and slashing cohort-build time for faster, higher-quality real-world data
WALNUT, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone AI, a pioneer in advanced data quality solutions, today announced a partnership with Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-enabled services and solutions for health system specialty pharmacies and life sciences companies. Announced ahead of the ISPOR 2025 conference, the collaboration will optimize the assignment of Logical Observation Identifiers Names and Codes (LOINC) across laboratory test results in Loopback Analytics' EHR-based real world data platform, improving data consistency and accuracy to power faster, more reliable insights to enhance real world evidence studies that advance therapeutic options and patient outcomes.
By combining Loopback Analytics' expansive real world data platform with Cornerstone AI's leading data quality engine, the partnership will drive transformative improvements in laboratory data utilization. Loopback Analytics' real world data platform includes billions of laboratory test results. Accurate LOINC assignments substantially reduce the time pharmaceutical companies spend identifying patient cohorts – accelerating research timelines, improving research protocols, and enhancing data integrity across RWD studies. LOINC coding underpins consistent exchange of lab results, making it a critical standard for interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem.
"We are delighted to partner with Loopback Analytics to address a key challenge in RWD today: LOINC data standardization," said Viraj Narayanan, CEO, at Cornerstone AI. "Our advanced data quality platform integrates seamlessly with Loopback's real world data platform, offering pharma companies unparalleled accuracy in lab data. This will streamline drug development research, enhance real world evidence studies, and ultimately result in better health outcomes."
Cornerstone's algorithms dramatically improve the standardization rates of lab data while saving significant time for technical teams. The partnership with Loopback demonstrated the following improvements by Cornerstone:
- Increased number of lab records with standardized LOINC coding by 4x
- Doubled the number of unique tests with LOINCs available
- Increased the number of records per test by more than 5x
- All while ensuring a validated accuracy of 98.5% or greater at the record level
"Partnering with Cornerstone AI underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality data and impactful analytics to our health system and life science customers," said Travis Robinson, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences, at Loopback Analytics. "When lab data is consistently coded, healthcare stakeholders can more effectively and efficiently leverage real world data to gain deeper insights to enhance patient outcomes."
By joining forces, Loopback Analytics and Cornerstone AI will help healthcare and pharma organizations improve data insights, reporting efficiency, and patient care outcomes. Both organizations look forward to sharing more details with partners at the upcoming ISPOR 2025 conference.
For more information about Loopback Analytics and its solutions, visit www.loopbackanalytics.com. To learn more about Cornerstone AI and its data quality offerings, visit www.cornerstone.ai.
About Cornerstone AI
Cornerstone AI's pioneering data quality platform enables life science companies and healthcare technology companies to accelerate research and improve underlying data that powers research. Cornerstone AI's modularized approach enables customers to gain significant value across a broad set of data types and requirements for end users, saving significant time on traditionally manual tasks and raising the bar on data quality.
About Loopback Analytics
Loopback Analytics harnesses the power of data to connect healthcare stakeholders and enhance patient access and outcomes. Through its network of more than 90 leading health system specialty pharmacies, Loopback empowers health systems to optimize clinical and economic results while enabling life sciences companies to unlock deeper insights with expansive real world data.
