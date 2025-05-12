Loopback Analytics Partners with Cornerstone AI to Streamline LOINC Data Standardization, Accelerate Pharma Insights, and Enhance Patient Care

"Our advanced data quality platform integrates seamlessly with Loopback's real world data platform, offering pharma companies unparalleled accuracy in lab data" said Viraj Narayanan, CEO, at Cornerstone AI. Post this

"We are delighted to partner with Loopback Analytics to address a key challenge in RWD today: LOINC data standardization," said Viraj Narayanan, CEO, at Cornerstone AI. "Our advanced data quality platform integrates seamlessly with Loopback's real world data platform, offering pharma companies unparalleled accuracy in lab data. This will streamline drug development research, enhance real world evidence studies, and ultimately result in better health outcomes."

Cornerstone's algorithms dramatically improve the standardization rates of lab data while saving significant time for technical teams. The partnership with Loopback demonstrated the following improvements by Cornerstone:

Increased number of lab records with standardized LOINC coding by 4x

Doubled the number of unique tests with LOINCs available

Increased the number of records per test by more than 5x

All while ensuring a validated accuracy of 98.5% or greater at the record level

"Partnering with Cornerstone AI underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality data and impactful analytics to our health system and life science customers," said Travis Robinson, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences, at Loopback Analytics. "When lab data is consistently coded, healthcare stakeholders can more effectively and efficiently leverage real world data to gain deeper insights to enhance patient outcomes."

By joining forces, Loopback Analytics and Cornerstone AI will help healthcare and pharma organizations improve data insights, reporting efficiency, and patient care outcomes. Both organizations look forward to sharing more details with partners at the upcoming ISPOR 2025 conference.

For more information about Loopback Analytics and its solutions, visit www.loopbackanalytics.com. To learn more about Cornerstone AI and its data quality offerings, visit www.cornerstone.ai.

About Cornerstone AI

Cornerstone AI's pioneering data quality platform enables life science companies and healthcare technology companies to accelerate research and improve underlying data that powers research. Cornerstone AI's modularized approach enables customers to gain significant value across a broad set of data types and requirements for end users, saving significant time on traditionally manual tasks and raising the bar on data quality.

About Loopback Analytics

Loopback Analytics harnesses the power of data to connect healthcare stakeholders and enhance patient access and outcomes. Through its network of more than 90 leading health system specialty pharmacies, Loopback empowers health systems to optimize clinical and economic results while enabling life sciences companies to unlock deeper insights with expansive real world data.

