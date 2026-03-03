Loopback Health Expands Partnership with Cornerstone AI to Accelerate Real-World Evidence with +99% Data Accuracy

"Our proprietary pattern library allows us to solve data quality issues instantly, ensuring Loopback's life sciences partners get analysis-ready data with the speed and precision required to drive commercial and clinical strategy." Post this

"Pharma executives and data teams are often slowed by manual data preparation that delays scientific insights," said Viraj Narayanan, CEO of Cornerstone AI. "By applying our AI data patterns to automatically standardize procedure data, we are eliminating the grunt work that creates bottlenecks. Our proprietary pattern library allows us to solve data quality issues instantly, ensuring Loopback's life sciences partners get analysis-ready data with the speed and precision required to drive commercial and clinical strategy."

This announcement builds on the companies' prior collaboration focused on laboratory data, where Cornerstone helped Loopback quadruple LOINC coverage. The success of that initiative laid the groundwork for tackling procedure standardization, ensuring that pharmaceutical partners can identify patient cohorts and analyze treatment pathways with unprecedented reliability.

"Our partnership with Cornerstone AI continues to drive measurable value for our clients," said Travis Robinson, President of Loopback Health. "Expanding into procedure standardization allows us to provide a more complete, accurate view of patient care, accelerating the timeline from raw data to actionable insight for our life sciences partners."

About Cornerstone AI

Cornerstone AI provides Expert-Guided AI software that delivers analysis-ready data in days, not months. Unlike generic AI tools, Cornerstone leverages a proprietary library of data patterns and algorithms driven by healthcare SMEs to accelerate and scale data cleanup. Customers gain measurable productivity, higher data quality, and faster decisions, supported by a trusted partner who increases the value of data investments.

About Loopback Health

Loopback Health connects health systems and life sciences through real-world data and collaboration to expand access, strengthen performance, and accelerate evidence generation in specialty care. For health systems, Loopback provides data-driven insights and services that empower specialty pharmacy leaders to optimize operations and unlock market access. For life sciences companies, Loopback delivers deep real-world data and scalable health system channel solutions that accelerate evidence generation and enable more effective patient access strategies. Learn more at www.loopbackhealth.com.

Media Contact

