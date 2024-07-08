Loora Wins EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Language Learning App of the Year

The AI English language learning company earned the prestigious industry recognition for its use of AI to democratize access to English fluency.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loora, the AI English language learning company, announced today it has been named The Best Language Learning App of the Year by EdTech Breakthrough. This award was presented to Loora in recognition of the company's app-based platform that harnesses AI specifically built, trained, and optimized for achieving practical English fluency through personalized learning.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the industry's most comprehensive analysis and review of the global EdTech industry. Their mission is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products in the field of educational technology around the world. The complete list of winners can be viewed on the EdTech Breakthrough website here.

Loora addresses a massive gap in the language learning market with its virtual AI English tutor that enables genuine fluency and is available on-demand at an affordable cost. Loora offers real-time pronunciation and grammar feedback on any conversation topic. Its bespoke conversational AI enables learners to practice and improve their English skills using subjects and scenarios that are important to them. Whether it's role-playing real-life situations like job interviews, discussing technical topics they are passionate about, or practicing social interactions, Loora empowers learners to unlock more opportunities for career and social advancement.

"We're honored to be recognized by this prestigious award serving the education industry," said Roy Mor, CEO and Co-Founder of Loora. "We are endlessly working on refining the AI that powers the Loora app and this award validates not only our hard work but also the value of our mission to make English fluency attainable through AI. Our rapid growth in the past year demonstrates the rising demand for technology that can facilitate learning rather than simply replace it, and we are committed to further progressing the EdTech industry to help improve lives through language."

Loora was chosen from a pool of 2,500 applicants this year and stands amongst fellow winners including Kahoot!, Carnegie Learning, LEGO Education, Ellucian, Cisco, and many other industry leaders. In 2023, Loora experienced a more than 8X increase in ARR and a 2X boost in user retention. The company's success to date can be attributed to its innovative AI training methodology and proprietary data, which consistently refine its core models.

With thousands of paying subscribers across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Loora is currently available on the App Store. The company is in the process of expanding its team and operations, continually enhancing its underlying AI technology.

Download Loora on the App Store here.

About Loora

Founded by Roy Mor and Yonti Levin in 2020, Loora harnesses the power of AI purpose-built to make English fluency attainable and accessible. Engaging with the virtual language tutor's conversational AI is tantamount to practicing with a native English speaker, but on the learner's own terms. Loora is available 24/7, provides feedback on grammar, pronunciation, and accent without judgment, and is significantly more affordable than a private tutor, enabling users to practice at their leisure, to speak with confidence, and to unlock professional and personal growth opportunities. For more information visit, https://www.loora.ai/. To download Loora, click here.

Media Contact

Allison Grey

[email protected]

US: +1 323 283 8176

UK: +44 203 807 4482

IL: +972 53 820 2606

https://www.loora.ai/

SOURCE Loora