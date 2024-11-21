Lord Abbett selects IMTC's technology to offer more personalized fixed income solutions to clients

"It is a privilege to partner with IMTC. We always put the interests of our client first, and this technology enables us to deliver an exceptional experience by enhancing our fixed income portfolio solutions and harnessing the power of technology." Post this

IMTC's end-to-end investment platform will empower Lord Abbett to build and rebalance client portfolios at a significant scale. Leveraging unique pre- and post-trade functionality alongside proprietary optimization tools will allow the firm to act with speed and precision. IMTC's highly integrated platform will also help automate post-trade processing and improve communication between the asset manager and plan sponsors.

"We are pleased to partner with Lord Abbett, a leading fixed income manager renowned for delivering an exceptional client experience," said Russell Feldman, CEO of IMTC. "We are excited to support their vision of highly tailored solutions, expanded product offerings, and enhanced outcomes that drive greater value for their clients."

About Lord Abbett

Lord Abbett & Co. LLC is a privately held, global asset management firm founded in 1929. From the day we first opened for business, our approach to investing for and serving our clients has been rooted in our core beliefs: Our clients always come first, our firm maintains a singular focus on the management of money, and our perspective is shaped by our independent thinking. These beliefs and our experience have empowered us to serve generations of clients, navigate changing markets, and earn the privilege of managing approximately $216 billion in assets (as of November 19, 2024) across a full range of global investment offerings.

About IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. The cutting-edge, cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow for further updates via LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com

