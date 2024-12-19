Lord of the Lost Tour Features Support from Frederick-Based Company Showtime Sound LLC

Marc Chauvin, Showtime's Director of Technical Operations, details, "We have a great relationship with BDC, and because of that, we're able to provide their artists with the same quality kits they're used to playing overseas here in the States." Post this

Tour planning involves a great deal of coordination and work in advance. Showtime works to make that transition as smooth as possible for all clients and recognizes the extra care needed for overseas talent. In addition to the BDC kit, Showtime also

provided Lord of the Lost with an audio control package, supplemental backline, and even facilitated rehearsal space for the band's arrival to the states before hitting the road. Chauvin explained, "Being a full-service provider, we were able to assist Lord of the Lost with not only Niklas' drumkit, but also with additional backline and audio elements, such as a console package and wireless RF and IEM's. Having great relationships with event spaces here in Frederick, we helped secure a rehearsal space at New Spire Arts for a few days prior to tour start in Baltimore, as well." Chauvin continued, "Having worked with numerous overseas artists during my time here, I know that anyone can rent equipment, but we're just as invested in these tours as the bands that we work with. We strive to be more partner than provider."

Lord of the Lost was pleased with their Showtime partnership and service. Kahl detailed, "We are lucky to have chosen Showtime Sound for our first proper North America tour. Thanks to Marc and his great team, it was very easy to plan the

production in advance, carry out the rehearsals on site, and to start the tour well prepared." Chauvin added, "Success can't be measured solely in tangible terms, but in the overall experience – that's our goal.

As always, British Drum Co. provided incredible products and care to make it all possible. Tina Clarke, International Sales Director (Drum Set)/Artist Relations for British Drum Co., expressed, "Huge thanks to our backline partner Showtime Sound LLC for supporting BDC artist Niklas Kahl during Lord of the Lost's recent tour of North USA." Clarke added, "Niklas was delighted with the backline support he received; he loved the Legend Series backline kit in Ravenglass, which sounded amazing with the BDC Aviator snare drum."

Thanks to Showtime's commitment to their clients, and strong partnership with BDC, you never have to feel "Lost" finding the perfect gear for your next tour.

More details on Lord of the Lost can be found at https://lordofthelost.de

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

ABOUT BRITISH DRUM CO.

British Drum Co. are a UK drum manufacturer based in Stockport, Manchester and are driven by a pure passion for all things drums. Since 2015, their sole purpose is to design and create the finest drums and percussion instruments for musicians who recognize and value the highest standards. Their philosophy is built on a rich heritage of British drum-building craftsmanship. They wholeheartedly embrace the masterful techniques and traditions

