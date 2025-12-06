Lordsbook Launches Its New App & Is Leading The Way To Christian Community & Discipleship

With a mission to "Reach Everyone, Everywhere for Jesus" - Pastor Tom Donovan Post this

The new Lordsbook App introduces a powerful suite of features designed to strengthen faith, build community, and create daily spiritual engagement. New additions include:

Faith Reels

Daily Verse

Lordsbook Dailys (Daily Devotion, Challenge Question, Through The Bible, FaithReels, Worship Reel & more)

Coming Very Soon…

Lordsbook Channel (Video Broadcasting and Storage)

In-App Podcasting & Livestreaming

Faith Vids (Shorts)

Speedy Sermons (In App Giving The Word)

Lordsbook Church Locator

Expanded Profiles

Lordsbook Discipleship Rooms

and much more to come.

This platform was founded by Tom Donovan of Him First Media Group, a ministry-minded entrepreneur whose passion for Jesus fuels every feature and every update. Lordsbook is intentionally designed to be a safe, Christ-like, Spirit-Led environment where believers can grow in faith, sharpen one another, and share the Gospel freely.

To further strengthen engagement, Lordsbook provides daily scheduled content, including a Daily Verse at 6 AM, Devotional at 9 AM, Challenge Question at 12 PM, Through the Bible at 3 PM, Worship FaithReel at 5 PM, and Faith Meme/Quote at 8 PM — creating a steady flow of discipleship and encouragement throughout the entire day.

Lordsbook is also expanding rapidly with discipleship content, daily devotions, Bible-based learning, and faith-building features for believers of all ages. A new wave of life-changing Christian tools, studies, and community features will continue rolling out through 2025 and 2026.

The world has social media.

Believers now have Lordsbook.

Download the app today and join the global Christian movement at LORDSBOOK.COM.

Together, we are building the digital Kingdom — one post, one prayer, and one soul at a time.

Media Contact

Tom Donovan, Him First Media Group, 1 8007698083, [email protected], Him First Media Group

SOURCE Lordsbook