Loren Cunningham, Visionary Founder of Youth With A Mission, Went Home To Be With Jesus At 88

Loren was the first person in history to visit every nation, all dependent countries, and over 100 territories and islands, with the intention to share God's love and help complete Christ's Great Commission. Loren empowered youth to serve globally on short-term, unsalaried missions, revolutionizing missionary paradigms, which led to the moniker "The De-Regulator of Missions."

Vision of the Waves

Loren's calling came at age 13, driven by Mark 16:15, "Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature." Just before he turned 21, he had a vivid vision in which he saw waves of young people covering every continent, sharing the Gospel and caring for others.

YWAM's Global Impact

Established in 1960, YWAM (www.ywam.org) operates in nearly 200 nations, with tens of thousands of full-time staff from 200+ countries. Millions have participated in YWAM programs, making it one of the world's largest mission movements. A humble bridge builder, Loren's humility and humor fostered unity among missions and churches, transcending differences for a common purpose.

The Christian Magna Carta

In 1981, Loren outlined fundamental Gospel rights, emphasizing access to the Gospel, the Bible, Christian fellowship, education, and basic necessities.

Impacting Every Sphere of Society

Co-founder of the University of the Nations (UofN), Loren's influence reached 160+ countries through over 600 courses in nearly 100 languages.

Ending Bible Poverty

Dedicated to translating the Bible into every mother tongue, Loren was committed to making the Bible accessible to every person on earth and ending Bible poverty worldwide.

Legacy of Initiatives

Loren initiated global efforts, including YWAM Olympic Outreaches, the International Torch Run, Cardinal Points Prayer Days, the University of the Nations, YWAM Ships (operating 28 vessels), Pray OMT, and more.

A New Generation Carries Forward

He dedicated his life to global missions, and Loren's legacy will continue to impact lives worldwide through the next generation of YWAM leaders committed to fulfilling the Great Commission.

Loren is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Joy Scratch-Cunningham; his daughter, Karen Joy Cunningham; his son, David Loren Cunningham (Judith Fitts-Cunningham); and three grandchildren, Madison Grace, Kenna Faith, and Liam Reed.

