Lorie Skjerven Gildea Receives MSBA Civil Litigation Section 2024 Advocate Award

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lorie Skjerven Gildea, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was presented with the 2024 Advocate Award during the Minnesota State Bar Association's (MSBA) Annual Civil Litigation Section Dinner and Reception May 9.

Each year, the Civil Litigation Section's governing council recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to improving the system of civil justice in Minnesota. Among the factors considered by the council are whether a nominee brought about structural improvements in the civil litigation system, advanced the cause of under-represented groups in the civil litigation system, demonstrated a commitment to the civil litigation system over years of service, and furthered the improvement in the civil litigation system without receiving appropriate recognition.

"Lorie is more than deserving of this award," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office. "She is an insightful and proven leader who solidifies Greenberg Traurig's connection to Minnesota, as well as its legal and business communities."

Gildea served as chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court for 13 years. She was the second woman to hold the position and the third-longest-serving chief justice in Minnesota history. In her capacity as chief justice, she presided over one of the most transformative eras in the history of the Minnesota judiciary, and she helped move Minnesota's courts into the digital age. She also led Minnesota's courts through the unprecedented challenges created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining the Supreme Court, she served as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District, Hennepin County, a prosecutor in the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, and as associate general counsel for the University of Minnesota. Since returning to private practice, she represents clients in diverse areas of law, including civil litigation, appellate work, and internal investigations. Her clientele ranges from individuals and businesses to government entities.

