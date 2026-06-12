Lorien AI Launches Integration with MeridianLink Mortgage to Power the Future of In-Workﬂow AI for Lenders

Lorien AI brings conversational AI, document automation, and underwriting support into MeridianLink Mortgage for modern lending teams.
MIAMI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lorien AI, a provider of agentic AI for mortgage lenders, announced that its platform will be integrated with MeridianLink® Mortgage. The native integration allows mortgage lenders to seamlessly deploy Lorien's advanced conversational AI layer directly within their MeridianLink Mortgage Loan Origination System (LOS), dramatically accelerating loan velocity and driving operational eﬃciency.
Lorien AI is focused on building the future of mortgage lending. By embedding Lorien AI directly into the MeridianLink Mortgage workﬂow, teams no longer have to step away from their active sessions to wait on manual help desks or email queues for scenario questions or policy clariﬁcations. Instead, Lorien acts as an always-on assistant, parsing complex loan documentation, verifying data entries against the Loan Origination System (LOS), and providing instant, natural-language guidance on lending policies, underwriting guidelines, and interdepartment communications.
Unlike standard AI applications built on public models like ChatGPT, Lorien AI operates data automation on its own isolated, proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs). This enterprise-grade architecture guarantees absolute data privacy and strict regulatory compliance, ensuring that a lender's proprietary data, loan-scenario logic, and internal policies are completely ring-fenced and never used to train public algorithms. Users can also use commercialized models for tasks that don't require the highest level of security.
MeridianLink® powers digital lending and account opening for ﬁnancial institutions and provides data veriﬁcation solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's innovative, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. MeridianLink's Partner Marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation.
"We are incredibly proud to partner with an industry leader like MeridianLink," said Marcus Arkan, CEO and founder of Lorien AI. "Our mission is to bring legacy operators into the AI-enabled future of mortgage lending. By embedding Lorien's intelligence directly into the MeridianLink ecosystem, we are giving lenders a highly customizable, scalable solution to elevate the partner experience, eliminate operational friction, and dramatically reduce turn-times without a proportional increase in headcount."
About Lorien AI
Lorien AI is an advanced AI-powered platform designed to streamline and automate the manual complexities of the mortgage lending process. For more information, visit www.uselorien.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Talaga, Lorien, 1 7868282833, [email protected], https://uselorien.com
James Lowen, Lorien, [email protected], https://uselorien.com
SOURCE Lorien
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