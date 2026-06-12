Lorien AI Launches Integration with MeridianLink Mortgage to Power the Future of In-Workﬂow AI for Lenders

"We are giving lenders a highly customizable, scalable solution to eliminate operational friction and dramatically reduce turn-times." Post this

Unlike standard AI applications built on public models like ChatGPT, Lorien AI operates data automation on its own isolated, proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs). This enterprise-grade architecture guarantees absolute data privacy and strict regulatory compliance, ensuring that a lender's proprietary data, loan-scenario logic, and internal policies are completely ring-fenced and never used to train public algorithms. Users can also use commercialized models for tasks that don't require the highest level of security.

MeridianLink® powers digital lending and account opening for ﬁnancial institutions and provides data veriﬁcation solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's innovative, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. MeridianLink's Partner Marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with an industry leader like MeridianLink," said Marcus Arkan, CEO and founder of Lorien AI. "Our mission is to bring legacy operators into the AI-enabled future of mortgage lending. By embedding Lorien's intelligence directly into the MeridianLink ecosystem, we are giving lenders a highly customizable, scalable solution to elevate the partner experience, eliminate operational friction, and dramatically reduce turn-times without a proportional increase in headcount."

About Lorien AI

Lorien AI is an advanced AI-powered platform designed to streamline and automate the manual complexities of the mortgage lending process. For more information, visit www.uselorien.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Talaga, Lorien, 1 7868282833, [email protected], https://uselorien.com

James Lowen, Lorien, [email protected], https://uselorien.com

SOURCE Lorien