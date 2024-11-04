Los Angeles Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. David Davtyan, Honored as Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (FASMBS)

Dr. David Davtyan, a renowned bariatric surgeon in Los Angeles, has been awarded the prestigious title of Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (FASMBS) in recognition of his pioneering achievements and commitment to transforming the lives of bariatric patients. This honor highlights Dr. Davtyan's leadership in the field and dedication to advancing bariatric care.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. David Davtyan, a renowned bariatric surgeon with over 30 years of experience, has been awarded the prestigious title of Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (FASMBS). This distinguished honor recognizes Dr. Davtyan's pioneering contributions to the field of bariatric surgery and his unwavering commitment to transforming the lives of patients battling obesity.

By achieving the FASMBS fellowship, Dr. Davtyan joins an elite group of surgeons who are shaping the future of bariatric care through innovation, patient advocacy, and surgical excellence. His dedication to providing personalized treatment plans and his tireless efforts to educate patients have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals.

A Legacy of Excellence in Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Davtyan's journey in medicine began at UCLA's School of Medicine, where he trained to treat complex and metastatic cancer cases. His passion for helping patients led him to Belgium to study bariatric surgery, where the Lap-Band procedure was first introduced. As one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer the Lap-Band after its FDA approval in 2001, Dr. Davtyan has remained at the forefront of bariatric innovation.

From mentoring up-and-coming bariatric surgeons to collaborating on groundbreaking research, Dr. Davtyan's contributions to the field continue to raise the standard of care. The ASMBS fellowship is a testament to his enduring leadership and dedication to advancing bariatric medicine.

About Dr. David Davtyan

With a distinguished career spanning three decades, Dr. Davtyan has treated thousands of patients with exceptional outcomes, helping them achieve long-term weight loss success. Dr. Davtyan's practice, The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles, serves patients in Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Inland Empire, offering a range of weight loss surgery options tailored to each individual's needs.

For more information about Dr. Davtyan or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.weightlosssurgeryla.com or call 877-923-7546.

