Los Angeles Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, Recognized as a Top Patient Rated Bariatric Surgeon

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, a renowned Los Angeles bariatric and minimally invasive surgeon, has been recognized as a "Top Patient Rated" physician, thanks to his dedication to transformative patient care and exceptional surgical outcomes. With his advanced training and personalized approach, Dr. Lalezari continues to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals seeking weight loss solutions.
Dr. Lalezari, who completed his fellowship at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD, brings the latest innovations in bariatric surgery to the Los Angeles community. His expertise spans cutting-edge techniques, including single-site, robotic, and incisionless endoscopic procedures. Dr. Lalezari's boutique-style practice allows him to offer personalized care while utilizing the most advanced surgical methods available.
"I believe the procedures I perform are as much about the lives I positively affect as they are about the weight loss or surgery itself," says Dr. Lalezari. "Seeing patients who have struggled with weight for their entire lives transform—being able to play with their kids, go out, and live a fuller life—is incredibly rewarding."
Dr. Lalezari's journey began at an early age, overcoming challenges after moving from Iran to California at the age of four. With the support of an influential teacher, he went on to graduate magna cum laude from UCLA with a degree in Neuroscience, before dedicating his life to medicine. He gained extensive training across the country, including at the Mayo Clinic, and ultimately focused on bariatrics, driven by the meaningful relationships he builds with patients.
Patients appreciate Dr. Lalezari's dedication to their long-term success, as he provides not only expert surgical care but also the ongoing support needed to sustain positive health outcomes. His comprehensive approach has helped countless individuals achieve their weight loss goals and regain a quality of life they had previously thought unattainable.
About Lalezari Surgical:
Lalezari Surgical is dedicated to providing advanced bariatric, minimally invasive, and robotic surgeries to improve patients' quality of life. Led by Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, a highly trained surgeon with a fellowship from Johns Hopkins, the practice emphasizes cutting-edge techniques, including laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic surgeries, aimed at minimizing pain and speeding recovery. Dr. Lalezari's personalized, boutique-style approach allows for comprehensive care in weight loss, hernia, reflux, and more, ensuring each patient receives the best possible outcomes.
For more information about Dr. Sepehr Lalezari and his practice, visit https://lalezarisurgical.com/ or call (213) 545-1656.
