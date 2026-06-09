Los Angeles-Based Creative Studio Boundary Rebrands as Almost Always

Boundary, the nine-year-old creative studio based in Los Angeles, today announced its rebrand as Almost Always. The new name reflects the studio's belief that human judgment remains a critical differentiator as the creative industry sprints toward automation. Post this

"Almost Always is a name about how we think," said George Renfro, co-founder and Creative Director at Almost Always. "The value of a creative partner isn't just execution – it's knowing when to question the brief, trust intuition, and make the unexpected call."

"Creative tools are changing incredibly fast, and a lot of the technical side of the work is becoming more accessible," said Tyler Leonard, co-founder and CEO at Almost Always. "What still matters is judgment – and we've spent the last decade building instincts around what works, what feels right, and what people will actually respond to. Almost Always reflects the belief that taste and intuition still have value in a world where anyone can generate something instantly."

Founded in 2017 by Tyler Leonard and George Renfro, the creative studio has partnered with brands including Red Bull, MUD\WTR, KAST, Whalar, Remedy Place, and Noble 33 across branding, digital experiences, product design, and website development. Almost Always has built a reputation for helping founders and operators navigate high-stakes moments, including rebrands, launches, fundraising milestones, and market shifts.

"What stood out when working with Almost Always was how much senior-level thinking we got from such a small team," said Shane Heath, MUD\WTR, CEO/Co-founder. "They know when something feels generic, when an idea has real potential, or when to push for a stronger direction. And that kind of instinct is hard to find."

As Almost Always enters its next chapter, the agency will continue helping companies navigate moments that matter, with the belief that creativity is strongest when powered by human judgment.

About Almost Always

Almost Always (formerly Boundary) is a creative agency in Los Angeles, working across brand, product, and development. Founded in 2017 by Tyler Leonard and George Renfro, the agency partners with founders and operators at the moments that matter — rebrands, funding rounds, launches, and market shifts — across fintech, healthcare and wellness, hospitality, and consumer brands. Clients include Red Bull, MUD\WTR, Whalar, KAST, Remedy Place, and Noble33. More at almostalways.com.

Media Contact

Shayna Zeigen, Point Blank Public Relations, 1 6196084300, [email protected]

SOURCE Almost Always