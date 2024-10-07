Los Angeles-Based Titan Pavers Opens New Location to Serve Ventura County Residents

Titan Pavers, a premier paving installation contractor, is happy to announce the opening of their new location in Thousand Oaks.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Pavers, a premier paving installation contractor, is happy to announce the opening of their new location in Thousand Oaks. With this opening of a second location, Titan Pavers is now better able to serve the residents of Ventura County. Owner Max Nottingham states, "Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design ensures that every project exceeds our clients' expectations. We are excited to continue setting the standard in the paver industry by delivering exceptional results to the Ventura County region."
Homeowners in Ventura County can transform their outdoor living spaces with a wide array of paving stone options and unlimited design options for driveways pavers, patios, pool decks, and walkways. Senior Project Manager Mark Hernandez states, "Each skilled team member brings a wealth of experience plus a commitment to craftsmanship that sets Titan Pavers apart, ensuring that our paver installations are functional and durable works of art."
Titan Pavers is a trusted paver contractor in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties for a reason. Customers enjoy the attention paid to each detail during the design and installation process. "From the initial consultation to the final installation, our goal is to make the process seamless and enjoyable for our clients. We listen closely to their needs and work tirelessly to deliver visually stunning results that our clients can enjoy for years to come," states Operations Manager Jasmine Nottingham.
