Los Angeles-Based Titan Pavers Opens New Location to Serve Ventura County Residents

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan Pavers, a premier paving installation contractor, is happy to announce the opening of their new location in Thousand Oaks. With this opening of a second location, Titan Pavers is now better able to serve the residents of Ventura County. Owner Max Nottingham states, "Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design ensures that every project exceeds our clients' expectations. We are excited to continue setting the standard in the paver industry by delivering exceptional results to the Ventura County region."