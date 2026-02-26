Los Angeles Builder Opens Active Construction Sites to Local Firefighters for Wildfire Training

"We believe rebuilding should also mean preparing," said Ron Sagi, Operations Manager at MY Home Builders. "If our active remodeling sites can help firefighters sharpen their response in realistic residential settings, that directly benefits the entire community." Post this

"We believe rebuilding should also mean preparing," said Ron Sagi, Operations Manager at MY Home Builders. "If our active remodeling sites can help firefighters sharpen their response in realistic residential settings, that directly benefits the entire community."

Real Homes. Real Conditions. Real Training.

Unlike controlled burn facilities or simulations, these training exercises take place inside actual residential structures, including single-family homes undergoing roof replacements, exterior renovations, structural upgrades, and additions.

This allows firefighters to practice:

Residential layout navigation

Ventilation and roof access techniques

Entry and confined space movement

Structural awareness in modern remodels

Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) conditions

As wildfire seasons grow longer and more intense across California, collaboration between private construction firms and public safety agencies is increasingly important.

Remodeling in High Fire Hazard Zones Across Los Angeles

Over the past year, many Los Angeles homeowners have chosen to remodel rather than rebuild from scratch. In areas classified as High or Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, building codes now require enhanced fire-resilient construction methods.

MY Home Builders works extensively in these areas and ensures all projects comply with current Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) regulations, including:

Fire-rated roofing systems

Ember-resistant attic and crawlspace vents

Ignition-resistant exterior siding

Enclosed eaves and protected overhangs

Code-compliant windows and exterior doors



These requirements apply to roof replacements, ADU construction, home additions, and major exterior renovations throughout Los Angeles County.

What Los Angeles Homeowners Should Know Before Remodeling. As rebuilding continues across neighborhoods impacted by wildfire risk, homeowners should consider the following:

Confirm Fire Zone Classification

Check whether your property falls within a High or Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. This affects required materials and inspections. Expect WUI Compliance Requirements

Fire-resilient upgrades are often mandatory under current city and state building codes. Use Remodeling as an Opportunity to Strengthen Your Home

Roof, siding, and window upgrades can significantly improve long-term durability. Small Details Can Reduce Risk

Proper venting, eave protection, and sealing penetrations can limit ember intrusion. Think Beyond the Structure

Defensible space planning, fencing, and landscaping all influence fire behavior.

A Broader Commitment to Community Resilience

While the company's primary focus remains residential remodeling and construction throughout Los Angeles, opening job sites to fire departments reflects a broader community-driven effort.

"Our responsibility doesn't stop at construction," Sagi said. "We build in these neighborhoods. Supporting local fire departments and helping homeowners navigate fire-safe remodeling is part of our long-term commitment to Los Angeles."

As climate patterns continue to intensify wildfire conditions in Southern California, partnerships between builders, residents, and emergency responders may play a critical role in reducing the impact of future events.

Media Contact

Ron Sagi, MY Home Builders, 1 (818) 914-4900, [email protected], https://www.myhbinc.com/

SOURCE MY Home Builders