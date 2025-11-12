Los Angeles Business Law Firm Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Business Litigation Attorney Charlotte Rose

"Charlotte has an incredible drive and genuine care for the people she represents. Her passion for advocacy fits beautifully with the culture we've built at SLG." Post this

"Charlotte has an incredible drive and genuine care for the people she represents," said attorney Dona Abdo. "Her passion for advocacy fits beautifully with the culture we've built at SLG."

Ms. Rose brings a unique blend of experience from both traditional legal practice and the creative industries. Before joining Structure Law Group, she represented corporate landlords in complex commercial lease disputes and other real estate litigation. She also co-founded and serves as counsel to an independent record label supporting women and queer artists in the dance music space. In that role, she has developed valuable experience in contract negotiation, corporate structure, and relationship management across the music industry.

"Structure Law Group is an incredible firm with an even more incredible team of attorneys. I am thrilled to say that I am a part of it," said Ms. Rose.

Ms. Rose earned her J.D. from UCLA School of Law, where she participated in Moot Court and trial advocacy programs. During law school, she clerked for the Los Angeles County Office of the Public Defender and was part of the trial team for a high-profile celebrity murder case. She earned her bachelor's degree from Brown University, graduating with a dual major in Music and Economics.

Ms. Rose's addition further strengthens SLG's Los Angeles office and reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering excellent litigation and business representation across California.

Ms. Rose can be reached at [email protected] or (310) 818-7500.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm represents businesses of all sizes in a wide range of matters, including business transactions, litigation, real estate, employment, and more.

Practice Areas Include:

AI & Web3

Business Transactions

Business Litigation

Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

Corporations

Debtor & Creditor Rights

E-Commerce

Employment

Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation

Litigation Limited Liability Companies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Real Estate

Start-ups & Financing

Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property

For more information about Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com.

