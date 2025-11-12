Los Angeles Business Law Firm Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Business Litigation Attorney Charlotte Rose

Charlotte Rose joins Structure Law Group's Los Angeles office, bringing not only extensive litigation experience, but also a diverse background in the music and entertainment industry.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP proudly welcomes business litigation attorney Charlotte Rose to its Los Angeles office.
Ms. Rose represents corporate and individual clients in a wide range of business, corporate, and real estate disputes in both state and federal court, as well as in private arbitration. Her practice focuses on complex litigation matters, including motion practice, discovery, case strategy, and trial preparation. With a strong commitment to client advocacy and a deep understanding of all phases of litigation, Ms. Rose brings determination and drive to each case she handles.
"Charlotte has an incredible drive and genuine care for the people she represents," said attorney Dona Abdo. "Her passion for advocacy fits beautifully with the culture we've built at SLG."
Ms. Rose brings a unique blend of experience from both traditional legal practice and the creative industries. Before joining Structure Law Group, she represented corporate landlords in complex commercial lease disputes and other real estate litigation. She also co-founded and serves as counsel to an independent record label supporting women and queer artists in the dance music space. In that role, she has developed valuable experience in contract negotiation, corporate structure, and relationship management across the music industry.
"Structure Law Group is an incredible firm with an even more incredible team of attorneys. I am thrilled to say that I am a part of it," said Ms. Rose.
Ms. Rose earned her J.D. from UCLA School of Law, where she participated in Moot Court and trial advocacy programs. During law school, she clerked for the Los Angeles County Office of the Public Defender and was part of the trial team for a high-profile celebrity murder case. She earned her bachelor's degree from Brown University, graduating with a dual major in Music and Economics.
Ms. Rose's addition further strengthens SLG's Los Angeles office and reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering excellent litigation and business representation across California.
Ms. Rose can be reached at [email protected] or (310) 818-7500.
About Structure Law Group, LLP
Structure Law Group, LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland. The firm represents businesses of all sizes in a wide range of matters, including business transactions, litigation, real estate, employment, and more.
Practice Areas Include:
- AI & Web3
- Business Transactions
- Business Litigation
- Construction Contracting & Payment Claims
- Corporations
- Debtor & Creditor Rights
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-ups & Financing
- Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property
For more information about Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Gallardo, Structure Law Group, LLP, 1 4084417500, [email protected], https://www.structurelaw.com/
SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP
Share this article