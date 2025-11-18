Los Angeles Business Law Firm Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Transactional Attorney Darren Pearce

Darren Pearce joins Structure Law Group's Los Angeles office, strengthening the firm's corporate governance, venture capital, startup counsel, and business transactions practice.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Darren Pearce as a transactional attorney in the firm's Los Angeles office. With extensive experience in corporate and transactional law, Mr. Pearce enhances the firm's ability to provide comprehensive legal services to businesses and individuals across a wide spectrum of industries.
Mr. Pearce is a dedicated corporate attorney who specializes in complex transactional matters. His practice includes business and fund formation, startup counsel, corporate governance, venture capital financings, private securities offerings, and drafting and negotiating a wide range of commercial contracts. With a strong background serving as "outside in-house counsel," Mr. Pearce brings practical insight and strategic guidance to clients at every stage of growth to align legal strategies with business objectives and drive business success.
Before joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Pearce practiced at a prominent firm representing emerging companies and investors. There, he advised venture capital funds and startup clients on critical funding mechanisms, including SAFEs, convertible notes, and equity financings.
" Darren's experience, passion, commitment to excellence, and dedication to client success resonate perfectly with our firm's mission and core values. His addition to our Los Angeles team fortifies our corporate and transactional practice and will bring tremendous value to our clients. We are ecstatic to have him on the team," said Jared Amory, Attorney at Structure Law Group.
Mr. Pearce earned his Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Pennsylvania State University. His educational background, combined with his hands-on experience in the corporate arena, makes him an outstanding addition to the team.
"I am incredibly excited to join the talented ranks of the Structure Law team as both the firm and I continue to grow," said Mr. Pearce.
Mr. Pearce's arrival reflects Structure Law Group's continued commitment to delivering exceptional client service and supporting the growth and success of businesses in the Los Angeles area and beyond.
Mr. Pearce can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at (310) 818-7500.
About Structure Law Group
Structure Law Group is a business law firm focused on delivering innovative legal solutions for companies and individuals. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm provides services in corporate law, intellectual property, employment law, and litigation.
Practice Areas Include:
- AI & Web3
- Business Transactions
- Business Litigation
- Construction Contracting & Payment Claims
- Corporations
- Debtor & Creditor Rights
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-ups & Financing
- Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property
For more information about Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com.
