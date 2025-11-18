Los Angeles Business Law Firm Structure Law Group, LLP Welcomes Transactional Attorney Darren Pearce

"Darren's experience, passion, commitment to excellence, and dedication to client success resonate perfectly with our firm's mission and core values. His addition to our Los Angeles team fortifies our corporate and transactional practice and will bring tremendous value to our clients." Post this

Before joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Pearce practiced at a prominent firm representing emerging companies and investors. There, he advised venture capital funds and startup clients on critical funding mechanisms, including SAFEs, convertible notes, and equity financings.

" Darren's experience, passion, commitment to excellence, and dedication to client success resonate perfectly with our firm's mission and core values. His addition to our Los Angeles team fortifies our corporate and transactional practice and will bring tremendous value to our clients. We are ecstatic to have him on the team," said Jared Amory, Attorney at Structure Law Group.

Mr. Pearce earned his Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Pennsylvania State University. His educational background, combined with his hands-on experience in the corporate arena, makes him an outstanding addition to the team.

"I am incredibly excited to join the talented ranks of the Structure Law team as both the firm and I continue to grow," said Mr. Pearce.

Mr. Pearce's arrival reflects Structure Law Group's continued commitment to delivering exceptional client service and supporting the growth and success of businesses in the Los Angeles area and beyond.

