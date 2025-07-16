Los Angeles Business Litigation Attorney Olivia Finlayson Joins Structure Law Group, LLP

"Olivia has already become a valuable member of our Los Angeles team. Her thoughtful approach, strong litigation skills, and background in intellectual property and commercial disputes make her a great asset to both our firm and our clients." Post this

"Olivia has already become a valuable member of our Los Angeles team. Her thoughtful approach, strong litigation skills, and background in intellectual property and commercial disputes make her a great asset to both our firm and our clients," said Dona Abdo, SLG attorney.

Before joining Structure Law Group, Ms. Finlayson represented plaintiffs in complex wage and hour class actions at an employment litigation firm. Her diverse legal experience includes roles at a mass tort litigation firm, an intellectual property litigation boutique, and in the legal department of a record label, where she specialized in contract review and drafting.

Ms. Finlayson holds a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School at LMU, where she graduated with a concentration in intellectual property. During her studies, she served as Chief Articles and Symposia Editor for the Loyola of Los Angeles Entertainment Law Review. Her article on antitrust law and bargaining power in the music industry was recognized as the Best Student Article, Readers' Choice by Concurrences and was published in Volume 44.3.

"It's a privilege to be part of a firm that values collaboration, innovation, and client service. I'm excited to bring my experience to SLG and contribute to its ongoing success as part of such a great team," said Ms. Finlayson.

Ms. Finlayson also earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, with minors in Sociology and Forensic Science from the University of Toronto. Her undergraduate journey included a semester abroad in Sydney, Australia, which enriched her global perspective.

Ms. Finlayson can be contacted at [email protected] or (310) 818-7500.

About Structure Law Group, LLP:

Structure Law Group, LLP is a business law firm recognized for its practical and client-focused approach. With offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland, the firm works with companies of all sizes and industries to navigate the legal challenges of running and growing a business. SLG's attorneys provide thoughtful guidance in areas including business litigation, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, employment matters, startups, real estate, and more.

For more information about Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit www.structurelaw.com.

