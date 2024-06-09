Los Angeles Children's Chorus Presents a Free Concert at First Presbyterian Church, Birmingham

Los Angeles Children's Chorus Presents a Free Concert at First Presbyterian Church in Birmingham as part of their 2024 Civil Rights Tour of the American South.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC), known for its exceptional artistry and moving performances, is pleased to announce a free concert at First Presbyterian Church in Birmingham. This special event will take place on Sunday, June 30, at 7:00 PM at 2100 4th Avenue North.

Under the masterful direction of Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and accompanied by Principal Pianist Twyla Meyer, the LACC will bring their celebrated choral excellence to the heart of Birmingham. This concert is a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the outstanding vocal talents of the choir, which has been acclaimed for its artistic excellence and innovative programming.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: First Presbyterian Church

Address: 2100 4th Avenue North, Birmingham

Admission: Free

The Los Angeles Children's Chorus, a leading force in choral music education and performance for young singers, has been nurturing the artistic and personal growth of its members through rigorous musical training and diverse performance opportunities. The choir's repertoire encompasses a wide range of musical styles and traditions, demonstrating their commitment to cultural diversity and musical exploration.

The Church's own historical connection to the Civil Rights movement lends an air of gravitas that resonates with the Civil Rights focus of the concert tour. The concert is free of charge and open to all, inviting the community to enjoy an evening of inspiring music.

For more information about the Los Angeles Children's Chorus and their upcoming performances, please visit www.lachildrenschorus.org.

About the Los Angeles Children's Chorus:

Since 1989, the GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus has provided choral music education of the highest quality to young people from diverse racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds. The program inspires a love of singing and nurtures the full expression of each individual's potential for artistic and personal excellence through the collaborative experience of choral music performance. Through their performances, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus brings the transformative power of music to communities across Southern California, the nation, and the world.

