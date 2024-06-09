Los Angeles Children's Chorus to Perform Free Concert at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

Join us for a memorable evening as the Los Angeles Children's Chorus brings their extraordinary voices to Atlanta, celebrating music and community in the heart of a historic landmark.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC), renowned for its exceptional artistry and moving performances, is thrilled to announce a free concert at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. This notable event will take place on Tuesday, July 2, at 7:00 PM at 101 Jackson Street NE.

Under the inspired leadership of Music Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and accompanied by Principal Pianist Twyla Meyer, the LACC will present an evening of choral excellence that promises to captivate and uplift the audience. The concert will feature a diverse repertoire, showcasing the choir's commitment to artistic innovation and cultural diversity.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Ebenezer Baptist Church

Address: 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta, GA

Admission: Free

The Los Angeles Children's Chorus, a distinguished leader in choral music education and performance for young singers, has been enriching the artistic and personal growth of its members since 1989. Known for its rigorous musical training and a wide-ranging performance program, the choir's repertoire spans various musical styles and traditions, highlighting its dedication to musical exploration and cultural inclusiveness.

The historic significance of Ebenezer Baptist Church, a cornerstone of the Civil Rights movement, enriches the concert's theme, resonating deeply with LACC's 2024 Civil Rights Tour of the American South. This concert invites the Atlanta community to experience an inspiring evening of music in a venue that embodies the spirit of social justice and cultural heritage.

For more information about the Los Angeles Children's Chorus and their tour, please visit www.lachildrenschorus.org.

About the Los Angeles Children's Chorus:

Since 1989, the GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus has been dedicated to providing high-quality choral music education to young people from diverse backgrounds. The program fosters a passion for singing and supports the artistic and personal growth of its members through a collaborative choral experience. Through their performances, LACC shares the transformative power of music with communities locally, nationally, and globally.

Catherine John, ACFEA Tour Consultants, [email protected], www.acfea.com

